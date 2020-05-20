Explaining NASCAR race stages, qualification, point rankings and more changes due to the coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Cup Series schedule has already undergone a whirlwind of changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down NASCAR's live races for two months. But for the sport to return safely, NASCAR had to change much more than its racing dates and locations in the near future.

The modified NASCAR Cup schedule is underway with races at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, but new protocols exist for qualifying and practice sessions to keep the race team and NASCAR officials as far away from the track as possible (and each other).

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

Additionally, because some of the scheduled midweek Cup races are shorter than originally planned, NASCAR has released modified stage lengths for confirmed races in May and June.

Below is everything you need to know about format changes for NASCAR racing as the sport faces an unprecedented challenge.

NASCAR stages

Of the races currently confirmed on the modified NASCAR Cup schedule (below), the Coca-Cola 600 May 24 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race that will run on its originally scheduled date and scheduled time. originally. The only NASCAR race featuring four stages, its 400-lap, 100-lap-per-stage format remains unchanged.

Because they will run so soon after the completion of a previous event, the Cup races in Charlotte (May 27), Bristol (May 31) and Martinsville (June 10) will be shorter in distance than the race. typical of the Cup. The distances and stages for all races currently confirmed in the Cup calendar are detailed below.

Date Track Serie Distance Stage lengths (turns) television channel Start time Sunday, May 17 Darlington Cup 400.2 miles 90-95-108 FOX 3:30 pm. ET Wednesday, May 20 Darlington Cup 311.4 miles 60-65-103 FS1 7:30 pm. ET Sun May 24 Charlotte Cup 600 miles 100-100-100-100 FOX 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, May 27 Charlotte Cup 312 miles 55-60-93 FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol board Cup 266.5 miles 125-125-250 FS1 3:30 pm. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 miles 105-105-115 FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 miles 130-130-240 FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami Cup 400 miles 80-80-107 FOX 7:30 pm. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup 500 miles TBD FOX 3 p.m. ET

An Important Note: NASCAR advises that the stage length and start times of previous races are provisional and subject to change.

The NASCAR 2020 Cup Series schedule beyond June 21 is unclear. According to the original schedule, next Saturday (Sunday June 27 and 28) would be a double title from Saturday to Sunday at Pocono Raceway, followed by what would now be a double title from Saturday to Sunday with an IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. July 4-5.

Classifications, starting line-ups

In the name of health and safety, NASCAR wants to keep teams and officials as far away from the track as possible, so they decided that qualification would not be necessary for races until June 21 at Darlington, Charlotte, Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead-Miami and Talladega.

Instead, the lineups for upcoming races on those tracks will be established primarily by final orders from previous races. The exception is the operation of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, for which qualification the same day in Charlotte will set the field.

Darlington (May 17)

The starting lineup for Darlington's first run was determined both by the owner's points and by a random drawing. The 40 cars were divided into four groups based on points, and there was a random draw for the starting position within each of those groups.

Positions 1-12 were determined by random drawing of charter teams at those positions at the team owner's points.

Positions 13-24: Random draw between charter teams in those positions at Owner Points

Positions 25-36: Random draw between charter teams at those positions at Owner Points

Positions 37-40 were occupied by open, unauthorized teams, in order of owner points

Darlington (May 20)

The results of Darlington's first race paved the way for Darlington's second race, more or less. The lineup for the Darlington race on May 20, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on FS1, will feature an investment based on the results of Sunday's race. NASCAR:

Starting Positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers of the May 17 event will be reversed for the start of the race on May 20.

Starting Positions 21-40: The 20 finalists from the May 17 event will start the race on May 20 from the same positions; any new entries will be placed at the end of the field

Below is a table illustrating where each finalist in the Darlington race on May 17 will start the race on May 20. Based on their final positions in the first race, Ryan Preece and Ty DIllon will start Darlington's second race in the front row.

%MINIFYHTML6d8f680e43103820f519fa50e7712a0e15%%MINIFYHTML6d8f680e43103820f519fa50e7712a0e16%

Final race 1 Race 2 start one twenty 2 19 3 18 years 4 4 17 5 5 sixteen 6 6 fifteen 7 7 14 8 13 9 9 12 10 eleven eleven 10 12 9 9 13 8 14 7 7 fifteen 6 6 sixteen 5 5 17 4 4 18 years 3 19 2 twenty one twenty-one twenty-one 22 22 2. 3 2. 3 24 24 25 25 26 26 27 27 28 28 29 29 30 30 31 31 32 32 33 33 3. 4 3. 4 35 35 36 36 37 37 38 38 39 39 40 40

NASCAR also announced that pit selection for the Darlington race on May 17 would be based on the points of the charter team owner, and then on the points of the open team owner. The pit selection for the Darlington race on May 20 will be determined by the final order of the race on May 17.

Charlotte (May 24, May 27)

The Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte on May 24 will use the same day rating to set the field. However, the starting lineup for the May 27 race at Charlotte will be established by the same procedure that NASCAR will use to set the field for Darlington's second race: a reversal of positions 1-20, then positions 21-40. they remain the same since the Coca-Cola 600 results.

As for pit selection in Charlotte, Coca-Cola 600 positions will be determined by qualification, and Charlotte pit positions on May 27 will be determined by Coca-Cola 600 results.

NASCAR has yet to confirm how it will set the field for its Cup Series races in Atlanta, Martinsville, Bristol, Homestead-Miami and Talladega.

Practice

For the same reason that NASCAR dropped qualifying for most races on its modified Cup schedule, there will be no practice sessions prior to any of the events.

To compensate for that lack of practice, NASCAR announced a modified competition caution procedure "to accommodate longer pit stops, allowing teams to make longer adjustments in the race than could normally be made during practice."

NASCAR's new procedures for competition warnings, which will take place in "the early parts of the race," are detailed below:

Freezing the execution order at the time of the precautionary period

Grant the free pass for the first car one lap down

No wave rule will apply to the caution of the competition.

Pit Road opens to top 20, then next 20 on next lap

Each car will maintain its position at the time of caution, provided it exceeds the pace of the car outside the pit lane.

The pot cycle repeats, with the top 20 and then the next 20 allowed to play a second time

Teams that do not beat the car's pace outside the pit lane will lose one lap and restart at the tail end of the field; Teams that play more than twice or outside of their designated window will also restart in the queue of the field.

The alignment will be restored according to the frozen execution order for restart

The competition warning for Darlington's first race on May 17 came at lap 30. NASCAR has yet to announce the laps for competition warnings on future races.

Points classification

NASCAR remains committed to running a full 36 Cup Series schedule in 2020, including a 10-race playoff roster that it hopes will remain intact with the tracks and dates originally scheduled. Therefore, NASCAR has not changed the way it awards points during and after races.

Each ending point on the 40-car field earns points, from a maximum of 40 points for the driver who finishes first to one point for the driver who finishes 40th. NASCAR also awards points to the top 10 finishers in stages 1-2 in each race (10 for first place, nine for second and so on).

The winner of each race gets a bonus of five playoff points, and the winners of Stages 1 and 2 each get a playoff bonus point.

Below are the current top 10 in the NASCAR Cup Points Ranking based on the completion of five races.

Pos. Driver points Behind Starts Win Top 5 Top 10 DNF Led turns Stage wins one Kevin Harvick 218 – 5 5 one 3 5 5 0 0 318 one 2 Alex Bowman 190 -28 5 5 one 2 2 0 0 154 one 3 Joey Logano 185 -33 5 5 2 2 2 one 120 0 0 4 4 Chase elliott 178 -40 5 5 0 0 2 3 0 0 186 3 5 5 Brad Keselowski 158 -60 5 5 0 0 one 2 one 198 2 6 6 Denny Hamlin 154 -64 5 5 one 2 3 0 0 79 one 7 7 Aric Almirola 151 -67 5 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 6 6 0 0 8 Ryan Blaney 144 -74 5 5 0 0 one one one 77 one 9 9 Matt DiBenedetto 141 -77 5 5 0 0 one one 0 0 0 0 0 0 T10 Clint bowyer 135 -83 5 5 0 0 one 2 0 0 10 0 0 T10 Martin Truex Jr. 135 -83 5 5 0 0 0 0 one 2 fifteen 0 0

The full NASCAR Cup Series point standings can be found here.