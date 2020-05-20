Explaining Aldon Smith's NFL conditional reinstatement, Cowboys contract details

The NFL announced Wednesday that it would conditionally reinstate Aldon Smith from indefinite suspension, paving the way for the rushing linebacker to join the Cowboys.

Smith has not played in a game since 2015, when he was a member of the Raiders.

Due to the 30-year-old NFL record of criminal charges and suspensions, Smith's contract with the Cowboys and re-entry to the league depend on his future behavior.

MORE: Michael Thomas collides with fellow WR on Instagram

Here's what you need to know about Smith's past and how he colors his future:

Why was Aldon Smith removed from the NFL?

Smith faced numerous criminal charges while a member of the 49ers and Raiders. He was sentenced to prison for misdemeanor weapons offenses and a DUI in 2014, and did not contest the false prison charges and violation of a court order in a 2018 domestic violence case.

He has also recognized the struggles with substance abuse that have contributed to his legal problems.

What does conditional reinstatement mean?

When the NFL prohibits a player indefinitely, the player must request reinstatement with Commissioner Roger Goodell to be allowed to return to the league. From there, the player meets with the league and argues that he has changed enough to warrant a return.

Josh Gordon and Randy Gregory are two recent examples of indefinite suspensions that the NFL has reexamined. Gregory, who is currently under league discipline, hopes to have another audience soon.

Smith was denied reinstatement by the NFL in 2016.

The conditional aspect relates to specific rules established by the NFL regarding actions that would cause the player to be ejected from the league again. The exact conditions of Smith's reinstatement have yet to be reported, but they are likely structured to curb the negative behaviors he displayed in his previous NFL term.

What are the details of Aldon Smith's contract with the Cowboys?

The Cowboys signed Smith with a one-year contract that could be worth up to $ 4 million, but which has a number of requirements that must be met to receive full payment.

He earned $ 90,000 from the team just for being reinstated, and will receive another $ 350,000 if he remains on the team during the preseason. From there, you'll earn $ 40,625 every time you're active for regular-season games and up to $ 2 million in bag-related incentives.