Ex-A + E Networks Global Head Edward Sabin Launches Encrypted Content – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Edward Sabin, former international director of A + E Networks and former director of operations for Discovery Channel and TLC, has launched his own production company Cypher Content, based in Los Angeles.

Sabin, who left the cable giant last year, has also partnered with Argentine producer Gerardo Brandy to launch Embarcadero Pictures under the Cypher banner.

Cypher Content will develop and produce a range of content, primarily for the US market. Even through co-productions and strategic partnerships, while Embarcadero Pictures will also produce content for US broadcasters and broadcasters. But it will aim to deliver projects at significantly reduced costs by pooling Latin American-based production resources with creative and showrunning talent from the United States.

Cypher's Pier is already working on a series of projects with numerous producers and showrunners from the USA. USA, as well as nets and streamers.

Before launching the companies, Sabin was International Executive Executive Director at A + E Networks, where he oversaw the company's growth in Latin America, Canada, Asia, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Brandy runs the Latin American-based production company Nippur Media, which has studios in Argentina, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, as well as Miami. Brandy has produced localized versions of successful formats like The real world, what not to wear, drunk history and Double survival For buyers including Discovery, A + E, and Viacom.

As part of the agreement with Sabin, Nippur's production services and resources will be exclusive to Embarcadero Pictures in the US. USA And other territories in English language.

Sabin said: “Even before we had to navigate the changes we are now facing due to COVID-19, as an industry we were already focused on managing production costs. It is part of every conversation I have with networks and platforms in the US. That is why I see the launch of Cypher Content and Embarcadero Pictures so timely and relevant. We will demonstrate that the dichotomy of a decade ago, choosing between high quality and cost efficiency, is false. We believe the launch of this first of its kind enterprise will revolutionize the way storytelling is brought to life for viewers across the United States. "

Brandy added: "I have a long history of delivering successful shows to the world's top buyers, and I am confident that by partnering with Edward Sabin, one of the most experienced and respected senior executives in the global television business, we can tap into the market for America and beyond the skill and efficiency that I have refined in the past two decades in this industry. "