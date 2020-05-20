Eva Marcille criticizes a theory related to the blockade that has been floating online these days

Many people have this theory that during shutdown, we can see who our true friends really are. Well, it seems that Eva Marcille disagrees with this, and had a few words to say to her fans about this idea.

‘I don't like the guilt trip that people are putting on others. This is a very difficult time, and just maintaining mental health for some is very challenging. I just want to encourage everyone to keep doing the best they can and know that that's enough. You may not have enough for someone else right now, and that's fine. I had to republish this. Everyone is having it. Eva ’Eva captioned her post.

With this message, Eva managed to provoke a debate in the comments.

Somoene said: ‘No, difficult times reveal who your true people are. 😴 ’

A follower said: ‘THISSSSSS !!!! ALL of us are having it. And even when we are NOT in a pandemic, you never know what other people are going through. Stop setting unrealistic expectations of others! "

Someone else posted this message: ‘We are going through difficult times when people die, die, die !! I'm definitely going through it, I survived COVID 19 AND I work in healthcare, BUT I really do care about some people and it doesn't take just a few minutes of my hectic day to text them. Hell, sometimes I just copy and paste the same text to multiple people. I do not agree with this statement 1000%! It is not selfish to want the same! That's my opinion! #isaidwhatisaid. "

Another follower said, "I'm sorry this is the most important time for a 'friend' to communicate with you. Yes, we are all going through this, but the best way is to get through this together. It takes 2 seconds to send a text message. Less time it took to reply to this post. Sorry, I disagree. If I love you and care, I am watching you, and considering that many will have mental problems during and after this, look at me. "

The other day, Eva addressed the importance of helping others and giving back to the community, especially during these difficult times in which we live.



