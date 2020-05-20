ESPN's own graphic points to the ridiculousness of Paul Pierce's take on LeBron James

Paul Pierce shot a shot designed to incite anger, so it must be a day that ends in a "Y,quot;.

During an appearance on "NBA Countdown," Pierce told Maria Taylor, Jalen Rose, and Jay Williams that LeBron James is not one of the top five players in NBA history. James' status among the greats of all time has become a popular topic of discussion after the conclusion of the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," so the network driving this debate should come as no surprise. .

Pierce believes that James "brought together,quot; his championship teams in Miami and Cleveland, unlike the other legends in his personal top 5. Their list, in order: Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

"I come back and I wonder: 'What has LeBron done to build an organization from the ground floor?'" Pierce said. "When it comes to these great players, they are all top-tier players in the top five or top ten. Bill Russell built the organization in Boston … Kareem, Magic, Jordan, Tim Duncan, Kobe (Bryant), (Larry) Bird.

"These guys are the top 10 players who helped build their organization or continued the tradition."

The ESPN panel of experts placed James second behind Jordan only in his most recent player ranking of all time, but hey, Pierce is a future Hall of Fame member entitled to his opinion. Was your history with James a factor in the decision? Possibly, but classifications are subjective exercises. There will never be unanimous approval of any order.

All the people I named were part of a dynasty 🤷🏾‍♂️ # 6 Shaq # 7 Duncan – Paul Pierce (@ paulpierce34) May 20, 2020

However, one specific aspect of Pierce's rankings felt particularly absurd. According to ESPN's own chart, Pierce previously had James at number 5, just a week ago.

Come on, producers! You cannot give the game away here!

At least make it look like he really believes what he's saying. Now we are going to need waivers at the end of each program.

So if you're upset about Pierce's top five, don't worry. It will probably release a new version next week.