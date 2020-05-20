Erica Mena drops her jaws with her curvy body by the pool – fans adore her iconic stretch marks

Erica Mena is famous for proudly displaying her post-pregnancy body with stretch marks and all. While many celebrities undergo all kinds of cosmetic interventions after giving birth, Erica said she did nothing and all she did was exercise a lot.

He has been posting all sorts of videos in which he appears working at home during the lockdown, and his efforts are definitely paying off.

She always said she was proud of her stretch marks, and was never ashamed to show them.

Take a look at an amazing photo he recently shared on his social media account.

‘I will not add this year to my age, I did not use it. @fashionnova FashionnovaPartner, "Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Exactly what I said! Maybe even deducing some years also just because ", and another commenter posted this message:" How is this possible when you only had a child two seconds fu * king secondsooooooo !!!!!! Jesusssss. I need to fix my life. "

Another follower wrote: ‘Thanks for sharing ALL of you! Rockin those #MomScars alright! God bless you! "And another fan said," Ummmm, I need a tutorial! You look amazing !!!!!! I'm still trying to lose my baby's weight. "

Someone else wrote, "She still looks good with her stretch marks."

Another commentator appreciates the figure of Erica: "Omg,quot; you are an incredible woman. You worked hard to get the body right after the baby. Wow, you look great 🔥 The fact that @iamerica_mena has stretch marks and makes them look beautiful without insecurities. I love you for this. A woman who loves herself and still looks perfect. "

Someone else said: Tus Your stretch marks are so beautiful! Somehow, you make them look sexy! I can't wait to lose my baby's belly, I'm definitely going to shake them off with pride. "

Safaree and Erica announced to their fans and followers that this weekend they would offer some advice during these difficult times we are in these days.



