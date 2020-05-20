Erica Dixon and daughter Emani Richardson go without makeup in impeccable photos that have fans of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; asking for their secret routine

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Star Erica Dixon is in quarantine with her three daughters. Reality talent and the businesswoman have been busy promoting their various companies.

Erica has also been busy showing off her perfect figure and perfect skin in various images promoting brands.

As a result, Erica is not the only one in the family with a beautiful appearance.

Erica recently surprised her followers with a sweet photo of her teenage daughter, Emani Richardson, whom she shares with Lil Scrappy.

In the photo, Emani is dressed in angelic white while sleeping, and her face is radiant.

An admirer said the following about stunners: "Beautiful, beautiful, pretty, beautiful, beautiful and healthy, I always love you, Mrs. Erika Dixon, do it, do it very well ❤❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍🥰🥰😘 😘😘😘 😘👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾👀👀👀👀👀💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏 🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾. "

Another sponsor replied: “You look great Erica, I say with all due respect towards you. Very pretty. 🌹🌹 "

This follower revealed, “I appreciate the way you behave. I know you are a reality star, but it seems like you want to keep your children's lives as normal as possible. And I love that you have taken this platform and built your empire. Now what is klass6 !!!!!! "

This supporter told the mother of three, “Sometimes, you have to get out of your character to defend him. Sir, I'm trying to improve myself through "An amazing and amazing combination of DNA from you and Scrappy … God bless your family."

This Instagrammer chimed in: "That's what my mom meant when she said 'sleep cute' after I fixed my hair. People are obsessed with twins, you can leave the camera on them … people love to see how twins interact. "

This social media user revealed, "Beautiful, like mom," naturally! Your whole girl is beautiful. We have seen her grow up as a beautiful young lady. Msericadixon keeps up the good work.

A fan claimed in the comment section: “Msericadixon so beautiful with a natural face. @msericadixon so pretty with a natural face. Do a skincare line … your skin is perfect; we need the scoop. "

For Mother's Day, Erica wrote this powerful message: "Not only do they call me mommy, and I am their mother. They are the reason why I constantly reflect not only to do better but to be better in all aspects of life. life. Send each and every one of my mom followers a happy Mother's Day !!! You are the real MVP. 💋 "

Erica stands up.



