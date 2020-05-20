End of the third season of ‘The Masked Singer’ unmasks its winner – Up News Info

SPOILER ALERT: DETAILS OF THE END OF TONIGHT CONTAINED IN: Unmasking is a lot in the news lately, at least on the political side. But television also has its version of the big reveal, as seen on the Fox reality show. The masked singer.

For the uninitiated, The masked singer is a singing competition that features celebrities singing songs from famous songs. The problem is that everyone wears costumes and masks that hide their identities. At the end of each episode, the audience and panelists (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke) vote for their favorite artist. The celebrity with the fewest votes is removed and unmasked to reveal his identity.

The show, presented by Nick Cannon, has been picked up by Fox for a fourth season, and the versions are a popular franchise worldwide.

Tonight's show saw singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss when The Night Angel took home the Golden Mask trophy. The Grammy winner currently begins in the Bravo series. The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She becomes the first female winner of The masked singer.

To win his title, he beat "The Turtle" (Jesse McCartney from the soap opera All my kids and boy band Dream Street) and "The Frog" (actor / rapper Bow Wow)