Employees say hundreds of Tyson Foods workers in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Grayson County officials have confirmed the first death related to COVID-19, a man in his 50s from Denison. Family members say he was a forklift operator at the Tyson Foods plant in Sherman.

Some plant employees say there have been nearly 300 workers there who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Family members say the only Grayson County victim felt sick and had begun to have difficulty breathing, so she headed to the hospital, once there the man suffered cardiac arrest.

The man had reportedly been screened for the virus days earlier, but had not yet received the results.

It was last week when the Texas Department of Emergency Management evaluated all workers at the Tyson plant. But employees say that while they wait to see if they are positive, the outbreak at the Sherman facility continues to grow.

An employee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I mean, today they only came basically because they were getting results, they came and took people out and escorted them out of the building and told them to leave for 2 weeks quarantine."

The man went to a doctor's office to be tested again. He says he was sent home Tuesday after displaying symptoms of COVID-19 that included hot and cold sweats and chills.

According to employees, about 1,000 tests have been negative, but there are between 300-400 tests that are still pending. Workers whose results are pending are allegedly still going to work, and those who test positive receive notification at work.

"So basically, all they're doing is walking up to you and saying, 'Hey, I need you to come with me.' And they walk you to the door almost like you're being fired, which for me would be as a humiliation, "said the worker.

Tyson officials have begun checking employees' temperatures before allowing them to enter the building.

Tyson's spokesman Derek Burelson released a statement saying, in part, “We are saddened by the loss of any member of the Tyson team and we sympathize with his family at this difficult time. At Tyson Foods, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members. "

The company said they would not disclose the number of positive cases at the Sherman plant, because they are waiting for all test results to arrive. Burelson said that when they have that information, the company plans to release the number of positive cases at the plant.