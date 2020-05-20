Emily Ratajkowski shows off her curves in full screen in Inamorata womens photo shoot

Many models are having a hard time working now that the Coronavirus pandemic has instituted social estrangement, but that's not a problem for Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. People take their own photos or connect with professional photographers who take their photos through Zoom or other video conferencing apps, and now Emily and Sebastian are the last to take their own photos. Emily has just launched her Mesh collection and is now showing her new line for him and her. There was no one better to model the garments than Emily's husband of two years.

Men can now choose Inamorata swim shirts and shorts in styles that are complementary to their partners'. Emily and Sebastian took several photos and showed Emily's perfect curves and abs in the process.

Emily shared the following title along with two photos.

"Matchy matchy. Finally @inamoratawoman for you AND yours! Buy our shirts and shorts (for swimming) LIVE NOW ✨ (I'm wearing an L on the longboard and Sebo to L on the shortboard here) "

The couple wore matching outfits in the burgundy link pattern. You can see those photos below.

In the next series of photos, Emily didn't hold back and made sure to leave very little to the imagination. Emily and Sebastian wore matching prints and chose the El Camino shirt, but Emily unbuttoned it! When it comes to creating a buzz, no one does it better than Emily and soon the photos went viral. Emily shared the photo album consisting of four images, including one in which Sebastian and Emily kissed with their 26.3 million followers on Instagram. She published the following title along with the photos.

"From hers. Finally @inamoratawoman to you AND yours! I'm so excited about this fall. Buy our shirts and shorts (for swimming) LIVE NOW ✨ bio link."

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski's new His and Hers line? Do you like sets?

