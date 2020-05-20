Ellen DeGeneres surprises mom and kids driving class in a parking lot

Then Ellen Degeneres Learning that a mother struggling to pay her bills was driving to a local parking lot so her children could access free Wi-Fi and do their school work, the 62-year-old talk show host decided to give them an unexpected gift. She shared the surprise in the Wednesday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Mother's name is Tawana Brown and she has four children: Ta & # 39; Nyi, Ta & # 39; Myra, TirinaAND Taydan. Despite their challenges, the family of five in South Bend, Indiana, remains positive.
"It's wonderful," said Brown when asked about going to the parking lot every day. "It gives us a chance to be together as a family, and it also gives kids a chance to do their homework and do everything. I mean, you know, I always made a vow to my kids that education would be the most important thing. "
Brown then spoke about her commitment to her children's education and how it has always been a priority.
"When I decided to have children, I made a vow that education would be the most important thing in their life to get them to where they should go in life," he said.
He also spoke about his love for his children.
"My children are very important," continued Brown. "I mean, they have shown me the true meaning of love and I love being their mother, you know? So they have inspired me to be my best."
In addition to showing his children the value of an education, Brown has shown them the importance of giving. Despite his difficulties, Brown uses his money to help feed the homeless.
To help the kids with their homework, DeGeneres gave each one iPads and headphones. But that is not all. Green Dot Bank also gave them $ 5,000 to help cover their Wi-Fi bills for the next two years, as well as an additional $ 20,000 for other needs. DeGeneres said he also wanted to take family members for a recording of The Ellen DeGeneres Show Once the program returns to the studio.
It goes without saying that Brown and his children were very excited and burst into tears.
Watch the video to see the sweet surprise.