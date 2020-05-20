Ellen DeGeneres surprises mom and kids driving class in a parking lot

Then Ellen Degeneres Learning that a mother struggling to pay her bills was driving to a local parking lot so her children could access free Wi-Fi and do their school work, the 62-year-old talk show host decided to give them an unexpected gift. She shared the surprise in the Wednesday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Mother's name is Tawana Brown and she has four children: Ta & # 39; Nyi, Ta & # 39; Myra, TirinaAND Taydan. Despite their challenges, the family of five in South Bend, Indiana, remains positive.

"It's wonderful," said Brown when asked about going to the parking lot every day. "It gives us a chance to be together as a family, and it also gives kids a chance to do their homework and do everything. I mean, you know, I always made a vow to my kids that education would be the most important thing. "

Brown then spoke about her commitment to her children's education and how it has always been a priority.

