Ella's first rabbit is a perfect vibrator for beginners

As our period of social estrangement and quarantine isolation continues, we will offer you a series of sex toy reviews to help you make the best purchasing decisions to maintain your sex life alone or to cheer on couples (or problems or etc., etc., etc.) who may be experiencing some boredom in the bedroom. On deck today is the Best love Ella's first rabbit.

Ella First Rabbit by Better Love is a rabbit-style vibrator that features a motorized shaft and external rabbit-shaped tickles. It has three rotation speeds and 12 vibration patterns, and is designed to trigger a combined clitoral and vaginal orgasm. Ella Paradis offers inventory readers 50% discount on their Best love line including Ella's first rabbit; discounts will be applied to your cart automatically.

The details

Ella's first rabbit It is a TPR (thermoplastic rubber) rabbit type vibrator, which means it has a motorized shaft for internal stimulation and a rabbit shaped tickle for external stimulation. Shaft is 9.7 "and insertable up to 4.5"; The shaft and rabbit are controlled by separate motors, allowing for greater customization of speed and pattern than other rabbit-style toys, which have a single motor that powers both the axis and the tickler.

Rabbit-style toys are designed to provoke a combined orgasm (vaginal and clitoris).

Ella's first rabbit It is battery operated and waterproof, so it can be used in the bathtub. It can be cleaned with soap and water, or with a toy cleaner, and should only be used with water-based lubricants.

For whom is Ella's first rabbit better?

Ella's first rabbit It kind of preaches its entire existence in being for the newcomer to rabbit-style toys, but in my opinion, its biggest draw is its low price. Inventory readers will get 50% off the list price of $ 79, which is still lower than many comparable products! – reducing the cost to $ 39.50. That is a very good deal on a vibrator.

Ella's first rabbit would appeal to the following:

Beginners who know they want double vaginal-clitoral stimulation;

People looking for an inexpensive alternative to more expensive silicone toys;

Someone who wants a toy that can be used in the tub or pool.

What the Test Thought Vaginas

Once again, I put The Test Vaginas (The T.V.s) together to help you bring you this review, and I'm glad I did! Ella's first rabbit was a polarizing toy for us; One of the televisions loved it, the other was much less in love, and I was somewhere in between. But not literally because we are not that kind of friend!

Test Vaginas names have been changed for privacy reasons.

Teresa: I don't love the rabbit. It's really stiff, so I can't move with that at all. And I felt like I really couldn't put my ears in the right position. But one thing I really liked is the shaft size!

Jolie: LOL you would.

Dyne: I like the rabbit but you definitely have to put your ears in the right place! I like that it has different settings for the dildo and rabbit ears.

Jolie: Yes, the motor configuration separately! For me, that was the great selling point of this vibrator, even though I don't normally like patterns, so all 12 pattern settings were mostly lost on me. did He really enjoys having the ability to get the rabbit to do something (or nothing!) while the shaft did something else (or nothing else!)

Teresa: The vibration is also somewhat intense for me.

Jolie: Okay, I also found the vibration intense BUT I ALSO had a lot of success turning on the rabbit's motor and using the shaft as a dildo, rather than a vibrator. Also, I didn't find the rabbit that stiff, I think I almost liked the feel of a TPR tickler more than a silicone one, but I had a hard time putting it in place.

Dyne: Sometimes the rabbit part was too intense, but then I moved it around a bit. I liked being able to set it up and lie there like a dead fish watching porn and just let it do its job.

Jolie: Oh well, that's smart. Your laziness is an inspiration to us all! Ummm, can we talk about the noise factor? It was … mechanical in a way that I found distressing.

Teresa: Oh we can. It sounds like a horror movie where all the sex toys will come to life and attack me like a sexy and kinky Toy Story.

Dyne: In agreement! It is super loud. And … I don't love that it runs on batteries. But that's only because I generally don't have batteries.

Jolie: Strangely, I did keep triple A batteries on hand. I have no idea why, but I was glad I did.

Dyne: It is important for people to know that if you try to steal batteries from a remote control it does not work. You need strong new drums for hip-hop-hop.

Teresa: Oh yeah! We thought Dina was broken, but it turned out that the batteries were not strong enough.

Jolie: So the lesson here is to buy some batteries I guess? And definitely choose the brand with the bunny, just to tie the whole experience together, right?