Elephants really can't contain their liquor

Humans are not the only animals that get drunk. Birds that gorge on fermented berries and sap have been known to fall from trees and crash into windows. Moose that go overboard with rotten apples get stuck in trees. Moose wasted on overripe crab apples entangled in swings, hammocks, and even Christmas lights.
Elephants, however, are the best-known drunks in the animal kingdom. A scientific paper describes elephant trainers who reward animals with beer and other alcoholic beverages, and an elephant in the 18th century is said to have drunk 30 bottles of port a day. In 1974, a herd of 150 elephants in West Bengal, India became intoxicated after breaking into a brewery, then rampaged and destroyed buildings and killed five people.
Despite these widespread reports, scientists have questioned whether animals, especially large ones, such as elephants and moose – actually get drunk. In 2006, researchers calculated that based on the amount of alcohol it takes to get a human drunk, a 6,600-pound elephant in a bender would have to quickly consume up to 27 liters of seven percent ethanol, the key ingredient. in alcohol. Such an amount of alcohol is unlikely to be obtained in nature. The researchers concluded that intoxicated wild elephants must be a myth. As the lead author said at the time, "People just want to believe in drunk elephants."
If you are one of those who wanted to believe, a study published in April in Biology Letters could serve as a vindication. A team of scientists says the first researchers to destroy myths made a common mistake: They assumed that elephants would have to consume as much alcohol to get drunk as humans. In fact, elephants are probably exceptional lightweights because they, and many other mammals, lack a key enzyme that rapidly metabolizes ethanol. The findings highlight the need to consider species individually.
"It cannot be assumed that humans are like any other mammal and that the physiological capabilities of all these mammals are comparable," said Mareike Janiak, postdoctoral fellow in evolutionary anthropology at the University of Calgary and lead author of the study. "Simply increasing body size does not take into account the differences that exist between different mammal species."
Humans, Chimpanzees, bonobos, and gorillas have an unusually high tolerance for alcohol due to a shared genetic mutation that allows them to metabolize ethanol 40 times faster than other primates. The mutation occurred about 10 million years ago, coinciding with an ancestral shift from arboreal to terrestrial life and, most likely, a diet richer in fallen and fermented fruits on the forest floor.
To test whether other species independently developed the same adaptation, Dr. Janiak and her colleagues searched the genomes of 85 mammals that eat a variety of foods and located the gene that metabolizes ethanol in 79 species. But they identified the same or similar mutation as humans in just six species, primarily those with a diet high in fruit and nectar, including flying foxes and aye-aye lemurs.
But most of the other mammals did not possess the mutation, and in some species, including elephants, dogs, and cows, the metabolizing gene for ethanol had lost its function.
"Animals that ate the leafy part of plants or carnivores were much more likely to lose the gene," said Amanda Melin, a molecular ecologist at the University of Calgary and co-author of the study. "The bottom line is that diet is important in what we see happening in molecular evolution."
Some results were unexpected. Tree shrews, for example, drink "large amounts,quot; of fermented nectar with an ethanol content equivalent to weak beer, Dr. Melin said, but they never show signs of drunkenness. However, trees do not share the same enzyme-producing mutation as humans. This implies that "there are multiple and different ways to solve this problem," he said.
Nathaniel Dominy, a biological anthropologist at Dartmouth College who was not involved in the research, said the new article "highlights novel adaptations in humans by putting our metabolic competence in a broader evolutionary context." He said it also "exemplifies the power of comparative biology,quot; to discover the underlying function of specific genetic traits.
The elephant findings, in particular, are "interesting but confusing," said Chris Thouless, head of research for Save the Elephants, a nonprofit organization in Kenya. Forest elephants today regularly seek and eat fruit, but their ancestors became grass eaters about eight million years ago. Evidence indicates that they later switched to a mixed diet about a million years ago.
"Perhaps they lost the ability to efficiently metabolize alcohol, but they continued to have or regain taste and ability to locate fruit," said Dr. Thouless. He compared it to people who have very low tolerance for alcohol but still want it and drink it.
While the new study reveals the means by which elephants and other mammals can get drunk, it does not explicitly confirm phenomena in the wild.
"The lingering myth of drunk elephants remains an open and tantalizing question, and a priority for future research," said Dr. Dominy.