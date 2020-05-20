Egypt Criss SALE & # 39; Growing Hip Hop & # 39;

Egypt Criss, daughter of rappers Treach and Pepa, has announced that Hip Hop will stop growing.

"I respect myself enough to get away from everything that no longer serves me, makes me grow or makes me happy. It is time for me to rise from the ashes of being falsely represented before you, the people I love the most, that's why I have decided to forgo Growing Up Hip Hop. #itsbeenreal #allgoodthingsmustcometoanend #movingforward "captioned the post.

