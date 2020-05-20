Egypt Criss SALE & # 39; Growing Hip Hop & # 39;

Egypt Criss, daughter of rappers Treach and Pepa, has announced that Hip Hop will stop growing.

"I respect myself enough to get away from everything that no longer serves me, makes me grow or makes me happy. It is time for me to rise from the ashes of being falsely represented before you, the people I love the most, that's why I have decided to forgo Growing Up Hip Hop. #itsbeenreal #allgoodthingsmustcometoanend #movingforward "captioned the post.

His departure from the program comes after his physical altercation with cast member Briana Latrise. Latrise is not a fan of Egypt's fiancé Sam Mattick, and much of the cast doesn't like him. But when the two ladies got together to talk about their problems, it was Egypt who launched the first blow, leaving fans stunned.

Several members of the show criticized WeTV for its bad editing, pressured the cast members with alcohol and published only negativity.

Many of the core cast members have already left, including Romeo Miller and his father, Master P, as well as Dame Dash.