Early results from Moderna coronavirus vaccine lack crucial data – BGR

The first results of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine look promising, but in reality lack the crucial data that doctors and physicians working on COVID-19 therapies need.

The company's Monday announcement omitted key details that will only come once a full study is available, but it also sent its shares to a new round of public offering of shares.

Moderna said that eight of the 45 volunteers who were inoculated with the RNA vaccine developed neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2.

Moderna is one of several companies working on a vaccine for the new coronavirus, and is the first company to have started phase 1 human trials for the drug. It's also the closest to reaching Phase 2, and emergency use of the vaccine can be approved as early as this fall, if all goes well.

The first patients were inoculated with the Moderna compound mRNA-1273 several weeks ago, and the company revealed preliminary results a few days ago saying that the drug generates an immune response comparable to that seen in COVID-19 survivors. That's the kind of good news the world has been waiting for. A vaccine will be key to stopping the spread of the disease. However, some researchers say that Moderna has not actually shared any data of value to scientists, selecting the information it decided to make public.



Vaccine experts said STAT that Moderna was unable to produce actual data from the study. The information the company released was tailored to the needs of the media and people waiting for news about the vaccine. It barely meets the needs of the scientific community involved in the study of the new coronavirus.

STAT It also notes that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Moderna's partner in these trials, did not address these preliminary Phase 1 results in any way. NIAID did not provide a press release on the matter and did not comment on the news.

Scientists are concerned about the way Moderna shared their findings. The company said that eight of the 45 subjects in Phase 1 showed positive results, without explaining what happened to the other 37. The company said that four people received two doses of 25 microgram mRNA-1273 and four volunteers received two of 100 micrograms doses developed neutralizing antibodies. Tests may not be conducted for the other 37, but it's still unclear why Moderna would only share partial results.

Too, STAT notes that Moderna also did not disclose the ages of the participants who developed neutralizing antibodies. The volunteers are between 18 and 55 years old, and age is a risk factor in COVID-19.

As for the observation of neutralizing antibodies, that also puzzles researchers given the way Moderna put it:

At this time, neutralizing antibody data is available only for the first four participants in each of the 25 µg and 100 µg dose level cohorts. Based on binding antibody data, mRNA-1273 vaccination raised neutralizing antibodies in all eight participants, as measured by plaque reduction neutralization (PRNT) assays against live SARS-CoV-2. The neutralizing antibody levels on day 43 were at or above the levels generally observed in convalescent sera.

“I thought: in general? What does that mean? "Johns Hopkins University researchers Anna Durbin said STAT. He also noted that it is unclear whether those antibodies are durable, since the data comes from blood samples taken two weeks after the subjects received a second dose.

John "Jack,quot; Rose, a vaccine researcher at Yale University, also noted that not all patients recovering from COVID-19 develop neutralizing antibodies. "When a company like Moderna with incredibly vast resources says it has generated SARS-2 neutralizing antibodies in a human trial, I would really like to see the numbers of whatever trials they are using," he said.

We will remind you that researchers are already evaluating patients' immune responses and testing neutralizing antibodies. Hospitals that use plasma therapy in patients with COVID-19 also perform antibody tests. Researchers in New York have developed an antibody test to measure the strength of the immune response, to choose the appropriate donors for plasma therapies.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley who looked at the most promising vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2 acknowledged that more data on neutralizing antibodies is needed to assess the efficacy of those candidates. Such data could come from NIAID before the vaccine studies are published.

"Convalescent serum levels are not detailed in our data reading, but would be expected in a full downstream data exposure with NIH and its academic collaborators," said the senior manager of corporate communications for Moderna. STAT. It is unclear why Moderna decided to announce these early results to begin with.

Moderna's shares soared nearly 20% to $ 80 as a result of its announcement on Monday, quadrupling compared to January levels. Moderna also announced a public offering of $ 76 common shares Monday, several hours after revealing preliminary vaccine data. Moderna had to file a regulatory filing a few weeks ago after CEO Stephan Bancel told Goldman Sachs that mRNA-1273 may be ready for emergency use in the fall. The stock of Moderna slipped at that time.

Former Harvard Medical School professor William Haseltine noted in an op-ed for The Washington Post that Moderna's "press release publication,quot; hurts confidence in the fundamental methods of science and medicine when we need it most. "

Haseltine compares Moderna's announcement to NIH's remdesivir statement last month, which was made without actual supporting data, and the study itself has yet to be released. Additionally, the promising Oxford COVID-19 vaccine that is in development was labeled as promising long before the actual data was published in a study. The investigation showed that the subject monkeys were infected with the virus, as the virus was detected in nasal swabs. Haseltine argues that the initially reported positive result was "no protection against infection at all." But the virus did not replicate within the lungs and did not cause complications.

With all that in mind, the Moderna news is still good. But there is no guarantee that we will ever have a COVID-19 vaccine, no matter how promising the preliminary data is. More data will be needed to demonstrate that mRNA-1273 is effective and safe for humans.

