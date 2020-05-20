Du-Pars restaurant permanently closes Pasadena location due to pandemic-related financial struggles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The coronavirus pandemic has forced another restaurant in Los Angeles County to close permanently.

You can barely make out the letters on the glass doors that spelled the Du-Pars restaurant and bakery. Inside, you will see a dark and deserted dining room.

The popular retro family restaurant on Lake Avenue in Pasadena has closed its doors forever.

"We tried," said the emotional owner of the restaurant, Frances Tario. "It is very sad for the staff and me, but … here we are."

Tario bought Du-Pars two and a half years ago. She also owns Du-Pars on 3rd and Fairfax at the farmers market.

He said the Pasadena location was already struggling to attract customers and keep up with the competition when Safer-At-Home orders went into effect in mid-March.

"Because of this pandemic, it has been horrible. It practically destroyed us because a little bit that we could achieve simply went downhill," he said.

Sales have continued to drop to the point where Tario sometimes only sells a slice of cake in a day.

"First, it was a cake for $ 15.95 and it dropped to $ 4.95," he said. "So how can we keep our doors open like this?"

Pasadena Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paul Little said that, unfortunately, Du-Pars will not be the last restaurant to close.

"I call them the canary in the coal mine," he said. "They are the first to try to operate under these new procedures, and retailers will face the same."

Little said the chamber is trying to work with the city of Pasadena to establish a small business aid grant program.

Has a city done enough? "Not yet," Little said.

The President and CEO of the California Restaurant Association, Jot Condie, said the risk of more closings increases every day.

"We are likely to see between 20 and 30 percent of restaurants not reopen," he said.

According to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors task force, 80 percent of restaurant workers have lost their jobs.

As for Tario, she is now focused on the restaurant she left.

"We are sorry to see that Pasadena failed, but we are still alive at Fairfax's third location," he said.