Donald Trump speaks to "very rude,quot; CBS journalist Paula Reid after asking about his plan about the 36 million Americans who have lost their jobs in the past 2 months.

Donald Trump simply lashed out at a journalist for asking a very valid question again! CBS News reporter Paula Reid was quickly labeled a "rude person,quot; for questioning the current president about the terrible state of the country's economy and the 36 million unemployed citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During yesterday's cabinet meeting, the president was asked about how he had handled the coronavirus crisis and he was obviously not happy about that.

At some point, Reid wondered: ‘Mr. President, why haven't you announced a plan to get the 36 million Americans back to work? You are monitoring historical economic despair. What is the delay, where is the plan?

Donald seemed quite upset and did not hesitate to shoot him with an insulting response :: Oh, I think we have announced our plan. We are opening the country, just a rude person, you are. We are opening our country. We are opening it very fast. The plan is that each state is opening, and it's opening very effectively, and when you see the numbers, even you, I think, will be impressed, and it's quite difficult to impress. "

Well, since he didn't actually answer any of the journalist's questions, she continued, but Trump cut her off, pointed her finger at Reid and everything: "That's enough of you."

He then took questions from other reporters as well, leaving Reid unanswered.

.@PaulaReidCBS He asks why Trump has not announced a plan to get 36 million Americans back to work: "You are monitoring historical economic despair. What is the delay, where is the plan?" Trump: "I think we have announced a plan. We are opening up our country. You are just a rude person." pic.twitter.com/ZjnLRbIKFH – CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2020

And, of course, he was right to wonder about that! After all, the current situation caused by the pandemic has led at least 36 million Americans to apply for unemployment in the past 2 months since all non-essential businesses were closed and quarantine was implemented.

That means that the unemployment rate right now has reached around 15 percent!



