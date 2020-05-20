Docuseries Scores for & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; on Netflix outside the US USA – Up News Info

The last Dance It continues to accumulate large display numbers. The documentary series on the historical career of Michael Jordan and his dominant Chicago Bulls was seen in 23.8 million homes outside the US. USA In his first four weeks on Netflix, he tweeted the streaming giant on Wednesday.

The co-production between ESPN and Netflix has already established itself as the most watched documentary content on ESPN. Broadcast during a pandemic-induced lack of live sports on television, the original series of the 10 episodes averaged 5.6 million viewers the same day on ESPN.

Outside the US In countries where Netflix has first-run rights, The last Dance is a Netflix branded original. The new episodes premiered on Netflix the day after ESPN broadcasts beginning April 20, except in Korea (where it began airing on May 11) and China (where it is not available on Netflix). The Netflix number measures popularity and reflects Netflix members who watched at least two minutes of an episode of a series, special, or movie.

Directed by Jason Hehir, the series features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-1998 season as the Bulls pursued their sixth NBA championship in eight years.

Executive producer Mike Tollin told Up News Info's Mike Fleming how the documentary grew out of a legendary treasure trove of footage.

The last Dance It was produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23.