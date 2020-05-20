Do waterless car washes really work?

Q. What do you think of waterless car wash? I have seen these products and am concerned about scratching the paint.

TO. I think the best method of washing a car is to use dedicated car wash soap and water, especially if the car is really dirty. Now, if you are good with regular washing and there is no mud and grit accumulated, waterless washing products work well and save water. You will need plenty of microfiber cloths and you will have to be patient and let the laundry products emulsify the dirt. One of the most important techniques is to clean only in one direction while the fabric is being wound, so that you always have a clean edge. Another benefit is that waterless cleaners add a little extra shine to the paint.

Q. Do anti-lock brakes and traction and stability control systems cause additional wear on the brakes?

TO. Stability control systems will apply the brakes to prevent skidding, and traction control systems will selectively apply the brakes to prevent wheel spin. Under normal circumstances, these systems are not working. For me, any additional wear on the brakes (I think that's very little) is well worth the additional safety of these systems.

Q. I am looking at full size trucks and have always had Chevrolets and Ford. Although they have been good, I am thinking of something else. I really like the look of the Nissan Titan. What do you think about that?

TO. The Titan 2020 has been pretty thoroughly updated with a much better nine-speed transmission and additional electronic safety devices such as automatic emergency braking and smart cruise control. The ride is comfortable, the interior is spacious and comfortable, and the performance of the V-8 engine is quite good. Of course, the trade-off for engine performance is fuel economy. During my last test drive of the Titan Titan 2020 I only averaged around 16 mpg. My other criticism is that some vehicles "drive,quot; larger or smaller than their actual size. The Titan for me felt bigger than its actual size, which made some tight maneuvers more tedious.

Q. I have a summer convertible, an old but fun Mazda Miata. The upper part is worn and has a hole. Unless you replace it, is there a way to patch it? I tried duct tape, but it came off. The car is 20 years old and is not worth the $ 700- $ 900 I have been quoted to replace the top.

TO. Depending on where the holes are, you can patch the top. I have seen some kits that come with a piece of liner, cleaner and glue. It works like repairing a bicycle tube or a tent. The other technique that seems to work is to use a little liquid gum. I have seen some good results with Flex-Seal. Turn it on and let it dry. It's not pretty, but it's better than the water dripping on your head.

John Paul is the AAA Northeast Auto Physician. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified technical teacher. Email your car question to [email protected]