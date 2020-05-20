Disney composer Alan Menken to write music for Skydance's "Spellbound" – Up News Info

Eight-time Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Alan Menken is ready to write the music and mark Skydance Animation's next musical fantasy Bewitched.

Menken will join lyricist and frequent collaborator Glenn Slater and music producer Chris Montan.

Directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, a shark tale) and written by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin (Mulan) and Linda Woolverton (Beauty and the beast, the lion king), Bewitched Follow a young woman who must break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two.

Menken is known for his award-winning work at Disney & # 39; s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Little Shop of Horrors, Pocahontas, Newsies, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Enchanted and Tangled up. Her work also includes musicals on stage. Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol, A Bronx Tale and Sister law as well as adaptations of his film work including Newsies.

"Alan Menken's music defines a generation and is loved by audiences around the world," said Jenson. “From day one, we knew that this magical world would be full of music, and we knew that only Alan could bring it to life. With Glenn and Chris on board, their combined creativity adds so much depth and complexity to our characters' emotions and this unique story. It is a true honor to collaborate with this team. "

"I am delighted to be united with so many talented contributors and look forward to working with Vicky Jenson, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin," said Menken. "Spellbound promises to be quite unique and inspiring."

Slater is a Grammy-winning lyricist who has partnered with Menken on various projects, including animated films. Tangled up and House in sight; Breadthways Sister Law, The Little Mermaid and A tale from the Bronx; as well as songs for the television series Galavant. He has previously partnered with Andrew Lloyd Webber in Love never dies and School of Rock. In addition to his Grammy, Slater has also been nominated for three Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe.

A 30-year-old veterinarian, Montan is a Grammy-winning music producer and former president of Walt Disney Music, where he was responsible for all the animated features for Disney and Pixar, all Disney theater productions, and music for theme parks and resorts. from Walt Disney around the world. During his tenure, the soundtracks from ten of the studio's theatrical premieres earned multi-platinum certification and garnered 42 Oscar nominations for his music with 16 wins.