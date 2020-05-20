Discovery, Science Channel to Launch Elon Musk's SpaceX Launch – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The United States will start a new era of space flight next week, and Discovery and Science Channel are offering a front-row seat. The sibling networks will share live coverage of the May 27 launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will send astronauts into space from the US. USA For the first time since the space shuttle retired in 2011.

Live space launch: United States returns to space begins at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. FLORIDA. Among the guests who lined up for the show are pop queen Katy Perry, Myth Busters host Adam Savage and NASA astronaut turned YouTuber Mark Rober. A quartet of current and former astronauts and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine will provide expert insights for the program, which will also feature an interview with astronaut Chris Cassidy of the International Space Station, where the SpaceX mission is headed.

Related story Out of this world! Tom Cruise plots a movie to shoot in space with Elon Musk's SpaceX

Watch a promo for the launch above and SpaceX's animation of their mission below.

"Discovery and Science Channel have spent more than a year documenting SpaceX's career to become the first private company to launch American astronauts into space," said Scott Lewers, EVP Multiplatform Programming, Factual & Head of Content at Science. "Our live special offers incredible launch access and expert insight from SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk and other leading aerospace professionals."

Discovery



The brothers' cable networks have also established the two-hour documentary. NASA and SpaceX: journey to the future aired May 25 at 9 p.m. PT / ET. One film crew was granted unprecedented access to NASA and SpaceX headquarters, giving viewers a rare glimpse into Launch Control and the first-hand accounts of SpaceX's founder and chief engineer, Elon Musk, Bridentstine and the astronauts flying on the mission: Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The documentary reveals behind-the-scenes action with teams of SpaceX engineers, NASA employees, and scientists as they fulfill SpaceX's mission to "fly, test, and fix" their way to the ISS, with the goal of eventually flying to Moon. and love you.

Chris Jacobs will host the launch special. The live broadcast and the documentary are made in collaboration with The Washington Post and writer Christian Davenport, who gained internal access to key players

"In our two-hour documentary, we showcase the incredible scientific and engineering feats accomplished by SpaceX in making such a historic launch during these unprecedented times of isolation," said Lewers,