Discover the winner of season 18

NBC / Bring Patton

In the season 18 finale, the finalists are presented with their coach as the top 5, top 9 and coaches gather to perform 'Let My Love Open the Door'. from Pete Townshend.

Up News Info –

"The voice"Aired its season 18 finale on Tuesday, May 19. The episode began with the Top 5, Top 9, and Coaches Performing Pete Townshend"Let my love open the door." The former trainers also joined them in the performance. Shakira and Cee-Lo Green and team Blake Sheltonofficial advisor Baby Rexha.

Later the Jonas brothers and Karol G They joined forces to sing their new song "X". They may not be physically acting together, but they both succeeded.

In the finale, the finalists performed with their coach as Blake and Todd Tilghman sang a cover version of John Mellencamp"The song of authority" before John Legend honored front-line nurses and doctors with "Conversations in the Dark" and "All of Me" presentations. In the meantime, Nick Jonas and Thunderstorm Artis teamed up for an impressive performance by Phil collins& # 39; classic "You will be in my heart".

Blake and gwen Stefani then he joined forces to sing "No One But You" with Kelly Clarkson singing his new song "I Dare You". Blake and second runner-up Toneisha Harris followed, singing Fleetwood Mac"Do not stop".

<br />

<br />

Running Lady Antebellum"I Run to You" was Kelly and finalist Micah Iverson. Nick also honored the medics fighting COVID-19 by singing "Until We Meet Again." Concluding the night was a performance by Bon Jovi, who sang their new song "Limitless".

<br />

<br />

So, finally it was time to reveal the winner. Micah Iverson was announced as the singer in fifth place and CammWess followed in fourth place. Todd Tilghman, Thunderstorm Artis and Toneisha Harris were in the top three. And the winner is Todd Tilghman!