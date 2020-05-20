Didi sets up call services: Didi from China will start using AI to run virus monitoring in Latin America – Latest news

Chinese transportation giant Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday that it will start using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to check whether drivers in its Latin American markets wear masks and disinfect cars to keep trips safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Didi, which is located in eight countries in Latin America, Australia and Japan, introduced the use of such technologies in China since January, when the country began taking measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Starting May 22, Didi drivers in Latin America will be required to take a selfie with a mask to pass the AI ​​check, and from June they will need to report their body temperature to the phone app and upload photos of daily jobs. vehicle disinfection. to the phone application.

Drivers who do not meet safety requirements will not be able to offer passenger transportation services to customers, while passengers will also be required to wear masks when taking Didi's trips, Didi said in a statement.

Both passengers and drivers can cancel trips if they feel unsure about hygiene conditions, Didi said.

Didi, who has the backing of Japan's SoftBank group, said he plans to eventually implement these technologies in most of its foreign markets.

As orders to stay home to curb the virus hit its worldwide passenger transportation business, carriers from Uber Technologies Inc to Lyft Inc have either withdrawn the earnings guide or reported double-digit declines in travels.

But they have seen reserve recoveries in recent weeks and are launching measures to keep travel safe.

