Detroit police seek help locating suspects who break and enter – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public to locate three wanted suspects in connection with the break-in and entry of a local business on the east side of the city.

It happened on May 18 at 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Lafayette.

Police say two male suspects broke into a local Green Light business while using a vehicle to break down the wall.

The video captured two vehicles, a silver GMC Envoy and Dodge Caravan, occupied by a total of three men who parked there and then parked.

Soon after, two suspects emerge from the Envoy as the Dodge Caravan driver backed up against the wall of the business, creating a hole.

Then two suspects enter the store, removed the safe, and then left the location along with the third suspect in their vehicles.

Here are the descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect No. 1 was wearing a blue hoodie with a red shirt underneath and black pants with black gloves.

Suspect No. 2 was wearing a gray hoodie, black mask, orange gloves, and black pants.

Suspect No. 3 was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a yellow stripe on the pant leg.

