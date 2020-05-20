Detroit police search for suspect involved in fatal stabbing on west side of town – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing on the west side of the city.

It happened on May 14 at approximately 3:20 a.m. in block 21300 of W. McNichol & # 39; s.

Police say a 30-year-old black man suffered multiple stab wounds.

The 30-year-old man was at the scene when an unknown suspect came to the door insisting on speaking to an individual who was not present. The 30-year-old man ran out the door, while the suspect was chasing him, stabbing him several times at the end of the road.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in an unknown address.

The 30-year-old man was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, 5 & # 39; 3 and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black scarf covering his face, a black hoodie under a dark colored jacket, black jogging pants, white gym shoes, and a black backpack.

If anyone has information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800- SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related