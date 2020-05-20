Denver will release $ 20 million in federal CARES funds as part of the COVID-19 relief.

Denver will release $ 20 million of its federal CARES funds to support residents and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are the city's first release of approximately $ 126.8 million received from the Coronavirus Federal Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), according to a press release Tuesday.

The initial launch will be used to "support residents with housing and food assistance, provide financial assistance to local small businesses and nonprofits, and to support widespread community testing and other public health needs and programs," said the statement.

"Our residents need more relief, and these are programs where we can deploy funds right now to support housing, food and job security for individuals and families, as well as the public health of our community, during this pandemic. "said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "We know there is more we can do to help our community and families during this difficult time for all of us, and we are committed to working with our partners and City Council members to address those needs through these emergency relief funds. "

Phase one emergency support funds include:

Housing Help: $ 6.5 million in rent and utility assistance

Food assistance – $ 2 million

Nonprofit and Business Aid: $ 6.5 million

Public Health and Safety Needs: $ 5 million

Officials are starting a collaboration process with the City Council and the Recovery Council to disburse the remaining funds from the CARES Law, according to the statement.

Denver Economic Development & Opportunity will award $ 750,000 to $ 1 million in grants to support small businesses. Grants are in association with Mile High United Way.