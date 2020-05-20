Denver to Launch COVID-19 Test Site at Pepsi Center

The City of Denver's first major foray into free large-scale coronavirus testing will be an access site outside the Pepsi Center.

That's where Mayor Michael Hancock and Colorado Governor Jared Polis will be on Thursday afternoon for a press conference announcing the logistics of the new test setup, according to a press release from the city's Joint Information Center. .

The site's opening comes as the state and other public and private organizations try to scale up free public tests to better detect cases of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the new coronavirus, even among those experiencing minor symptoms. A state website lists about three dozen test sites operating across the state, and there are others established or planned by Kroger Health and Walmart.

Polis had set a goal of screening 10,000 people per day, but the total has reached less than half that of most days.

Details of the new Denver site were not available Wednesday from the Joint Information Center, a spokesman said, including whether there will be restrictions on who can be tested.

The Governor announced this week that the state's testing capacity had reached the point that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, including a dry cough, shortness of breath, or loss of sense of smell, can be tested for free, without need to have insurance or a doctor's order

