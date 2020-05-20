Denver jumps to 22nd in the ranking of US city parks. USA, Lagging on the surface

Denver lags behind most other US cities. USA In the park space, but it jumped from 29 to 22 in the last rankings due to the increase in public funds.

A 2018 voter-approved tax increase raises more than $ 30 million a year for parks, and Denver officials have said they will spend approximately half on acquiring open space.

Investigators for the Trust for Public Land, which produce annual rankings, attribute Denver to maintaining a wide park layout (91% of residents can reach a park in 10 minutes) and abundant amenities like basketball courts. The researchers found that Denver spent $ 130 per resident in parks last year, up from $ 115 the year before.

%MINIFYHTMLe612578d08c43b3bbdb88b6def4174e717%%MINIFYHTMLe612578d08c43b3bbdb88b6def4174e718%

But with existing parks designated in 8% (9.85 square miles) of Denver's 153-square-mile area in the midst of a development boom, the city is behind the national average of 9.6%, according to TPL data for the 100 cities. most populated. Denver park space compares to 21% in New York, 24% in Washington, D.C. and 21% in San Francisco.

Neighboring Aurora has 11% of the city's designated park area, but scored lower than Denver overall due to less access and services.

TPL's "park score,quot; rating is based on four factors: park access (percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park), park area (median park size, and percentage of city area ), public spending on parks and services (basketball hoops, off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, water play structures, recreation centers, restrooms).

TPL researcher Charlie McCabe said Denver stands out as a successful trail builder along waterways, and that these could be expanded like in Dallas to help address surface deficiency.