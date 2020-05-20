Denver District Court judge dismisses Colorado Red Flag gun law lawsuit

A Denver District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday questioning how Colorado's controversial red-flag firearms law was passed.

Rocky Mountain Gun owners, along with Colorado House Republican Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock, Rep. Lori Saine of Firestone, and Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs, sued Governor Jared Polis for House Bill 19-1177. They argued that it should not have happened last year because it violated the "reading requirement,quot; of the Colorado Constitution when Williams and Saine's requests for careful reading were denied or disregarded.

The constitution requires that bills be read carefully, unless "removed with the unanimous consent of the members present."

The red flag law went into effect on January 1 and allows judges to temporarily remove firearms from people believed to be at high risk of harm to themselves or others. Supporters say it will decrease shootings and suicides, but opponents have called it an unconstitutional violation of their Second Amendment rights.

Republicans claimed that House Democrats used unconstitutional and illegal tactics to push through the bill, which Democrats have disputed.

The lawsuit was not about whether his Second Amendment rights were being violated, but instead alleged that the House violated the state constitution when it passed the bill, District Court Judge Eric Johnson said in his order.

Gun rights groups have previously said they would pursue other lawsuits related to the constitutionality of the law.

However, Johnson wrote in his order, the lawsuit does not assert that Democrats ignored current House rules or that the procedures used ignored the unanimity clause of the constitutional reading requirement. Instead, the lawsuit states that Williams and Saine's requests were denied.

So, Johnson concluded, because the case is not about whether the House fulfilled specific constitutional mandates, but how it fulfilled its constitutional obligations, it was dismissing it.

In March 2019, a Denver District Court judge sided with Senate Republicans who had sued Democrats who used computers to speed up the reading of a bill, and that case is being appealed.