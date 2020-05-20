Denny Hamlin scores rain-shortened second win of the season at Darlington – Up News Info

DARLINGTON, S.C. Denny Hamlin won the first NASCAR race on Wednesday since 1984 when rain stopped the event with 20 laps remaining at Darlington Raceway.

The Daytona 500 Mile winner was up front but on new tires and trying to hold on when he received involuntary help from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. The current Cup champion had Chase Elliott crash eight laps earlier to take caution.

A furious Elliott waited for Busch on the track platform and wagged Busch's middle finger as he passed. As NASCAR cleaned the track, it started to rain and the cars were called to the road under the red flag.

It was an already active night in "The Track Too Tough To Tame,quot; as the pilots ran against the field and the weather. As the drivers sat in their cars waiting for NASCAR to shut down, a handful of Elliott's crew members sat on the wall of the well starring Busch.

One of Busch's crew members sat between them on the wall and NASCAR finally ordered everyone to return to the wall. Eight minutes later, the race was called and Alan Gustafson, Elliott's crew chief and former Busch crew chief, greeted Busch as he drove for Hendrick Motorsports, to chat between two masked competitors.

Busch immediately copied the error.

"There is no question that I made a mistake and just miscalculated the gap," Busch said. "They are upset. They are angry. I'm not going to go fix and have ice cream tomorrow. "

Meanwhile, a fox was running across the deserted track and Hamlin, wearing a mask representing his royal smile, was having a silent celebration in the rain.

He walked to the victory lane under a large black umbrella. It was a 1-2 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. Hamlin has won three times at Darlington and has two wins this season.

The start of NASCAR's second race during the coronavirus pandemic was delayed an hour due to bad weather, but then it was delayed almost 90 minutes because it rained most of the day.

When the action finally started, the 310-mile affair was buoyed from start to finish because drivers weren't sure if they were running halfway, the mark of a race becomes official, or the distance.

NASCAR returned to action on Sunday in Darlington after a 10-week break using strict health protocol and limiting attendees to the essentials of running a race.

Health screenings were required to enter the track, and each of the 40 cars was allowed only 16 team members.

Fox Sports broadcast the race primarily from a studio in Charlotte, North Carolina, with only one pit reporter in Darlington. For their pre-race show, the drivers used a variety of technology to make brief appearances while sitting alone in their motorhomes.

Drivers had to travel alone to the track, undergo a health exam, and then isolate themselves before the race. They must wear masks.

NASCAR has an ambitious 20-race comeback plan that spans its three national series between the return on Sunday and June 21. Viewers are not expected to participate in any of the events during this time.

The rain disrupted the schedule on Tuesday night when the Xfinity series was razed. That race is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.