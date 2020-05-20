Dell released a radical upgrade to its lines of Latitude and Precision business laptops

The Dell Precision 5750.

The Dell Latitude 9510. Dell

The Dell Precision 5550. Dell

The Dell Latitude 9410 in a clamshell configuration. Dell

The Dell Latitude 9410 is also available in a 2-in-1 convertible configuration. Dell

Today Dell announced updates for several laptops in its office (Latitude) and professional workstation (Precision) product lines, with design changes, spec bumps, and other barrel upgrades.

Dell focused more than usual on sustainability in its press release on the new laptops, noting their use of recycled materials and sustainable packaging. But for the most part, the focus is on the bumpy specs and small design evolutions.

Dell announced similar updates to its line of XPS laptops last week; The XPS line is more focused on personal use, with an emphasis on content creation. Precision machines are also about content creation, but they are equipped with workstation class graphics and other features intended for professional use cases.

Precision

The famous line of Precision workstation laptops are designed for "intensive graphics processing, data analysis and CAD modeling,quot;, and thanks to bevel reductions compared to previous models, Dell claims that the Precision 5550 and 5750 are the smallest 15 and 17 inches. mobile workstations on the market right now.

We're not going to go over all the competition laptops with a ruler right here, but these aluminum machines seem to have an advanced design in that regard, at least. Both models carry Dell's "InfinityEdge,quot; brand, the same as applied to XPS machines. That means edge-to-edge displays with equally proportioned minimal bezels on each side.

Specs-wise, the Precision 5000 series laptops offer tenth-generation Intel CPUs as expected, with Core i5, Core i7, Core i9, and Xeon (W-10855M) options, with core counts from four to four. eight. RAM registers at 2933MHz and is available in 8, 16, 32 and 64GB configurations.

The Precision 5550 offers graphics options for Nvidia Quadro T1000 and T2000 workstations (both with 4GB GDDR6). The 5750 drops the T1000 but adds an Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 option with 6GB of GDDR6. Both offer Intel UHD graphics as well. As with its XPS cousins, they can be configured with 4K or FullHD displays (maximum 500 nits of brightness in this case) and feature Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports. Both the 5550 and 5750 can be configured with a range of M.2 storage options, from 256GB to 2TB.

Latitude

On the Latitude side, high-end performance is not the focus, but elegant design and portability. The 25-year-old brand saw updates and upgrades across the entire product line. That means changes to more than a dozen products, so we won't be addressing them here (you can find them on the Dell website).

The flagships are the high-end Latitude 9410 and 9510, with 14 and 15-inch screens. These also adopt a minimal bezel design, but the displays are only available in 1080p, not 4K. We're looking at up to 16GB of 2133Mhz RAM, Core i7 CPU, SSD, and some oversized battery options. As you would expect on laptops for business travelers, battery life is a big part of the court; Dell claims up to 34 hours of battery life from the largest battery option in the 9510. Also key to such travelers: These laptops offer Qualcomm's LTE mobile broadband options in addition to Wi-Fi 6. While the 9510 Offering 5G mobile broadband, the 9410 is limited to 4G.

The 9510 weighs 3.1 pounds and comes with a variety of microphones designed to make video conferencing as pleasant an experience as possible. It is available in both a 2-in-1 convertible version and a classic shell. The 2-in-1 weighs a little more: 3.3 pounds. The 9410 is a convertible equipped with a 360 degree hinge that offers up to 27 hours of battery life and a transport weight of 3 pounds.

It is worth noting that the slightly lower Latitude 7310 and 7410 laptops on the price scale have moved to welded RAM, which is not great news for IT managers looking to upgrade commercial user laptops with time.

Dell also upgraded a number of other machines (in addition to those mentioned here) in its various product lines for commercial customers, including the above and its all-in-one OptiPlex desktop towers. In most cases, we are mainly seeing specification updates.

