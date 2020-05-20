Delete "Travel the world" from your wish list after quarantine? Save $ 100 on Rosetta Stone for Life

Best technology offers Best technology offers The best technological offers on the entire web, updated daily.

Rosetta Stone Lifetime License The | $ 200 | Rosetta Stone

Now is a good time to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of ​​a good time is to crack cryptic codecs, because sometimes that's exactly how it feels with Google Translate, learning a new language could be something that you're re in. Rosetta Stone licenses have huge discounts today for anyone up to the challenge, including a lifetime license for $ 200 (instead of $ 300). You can also put in $ 96 for 12 months of unlimited access and $ 144 for two years. (But let's face it: it will probably take more than two years.)

You have full access to learn more than 24 of the world's most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least a basic understanding of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you had to postpone.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 04/23/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 05/20/2020.