Deepcut Deaths, Oscar Winning Research Podcast Theme – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Acclaimed documentary producer John Battsek, whose credits include the Oscar winner. One day in September and Emmy winner Manhunt: The Inside Story of Bin Laden's Hunt, is making his first foray into podcasts with the Audible series Deep cut.

The six-part nonfiction research series will see Battsek and his new production company Ventureland tackle the complex and controversial cases of four deaths at the Deepcut Army Barracks in the UK.

The series will examine the deaths of the four young soldiers, found shot dead in the Royal Barracks (AKA Deepcut) princes in Surrey, England between 1995 and 2002. As their families sought answers, the allegations of intimidation, sexual abuse and violence begin to increase. the surface and suspicions increased that the evidence had been withheld or destroyed. The incidents led to lengthy legal contests.

Related story The cast and creators of & # 39; Danger 5 & # 39; gather for audible podcast series

Battsek's team for the series includes investigative journalist Jane MacSorley and former chief detective inspector Colin Sutton, who join forces to examine the deaths of Soldiers Sean Benton, Cheryl James, Geoff Gray and James Collinson, who defend the their families campaign for the truth.

The series, which will be produced by Battsek alongside Audible's Martha Little, will launch exclusively on Audible in 2021. It is unclear at this stage whether screen rights for the story are being considered.

%MINIFYHTML71d324e60c438673bfbded6bb570024815%%MINIFYHTML71d324e60c438673bfbded6bb570024816%

Battsek said: “The devastating events at Deepcut and the shocking and derogatory treatment that the respective families have received since then require a thorough examination. Audible is the perfect partner for the great team assembled in Ventureland to delve into this deeply disturbing story. ”

Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International English Content at Audible UK, added: “This is a remarkable story that needs to be heard. John and his team have reported an urgent and stimulating investigation that unfolds with gripping tension. This original audible podcast will raise important questions for some of Britain's most influential institutions. Debuting John's first audio project is a privilege. We look forward to bringing Audible to life on this and other compelling and timid stories for the camera. "

Battsek recently co-founded the new company Ventureland after a stellar 20-year career at Passion Pictures. His film credits include Looking for Sugar Man, Restrepo, Winter on fire, listen to me Marlon, Tillman's Story, Hillsborough and The impostor.

Before Deep cutSmall, executive-produced audio documentaries for Audible including The Home Front: Life in America Around the World War II, presented by Martin Sheen; What were you thinking?, presented by former NPR anti-terrorism correspondent Dina Temple-Raston; and the award-winning The effect of 3 days, presented by science journalist Florence Williams.