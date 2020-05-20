DeAndre Baker's alibi is … & # 39; Madden & # 39 ;? Lawyer says Giants CB was busy playing video games

DeAndre Baker attended a party that was marred by an alleged armed robbery that police said Baker helped perpetrate last week, but one of Baker's attorneys, denying the allegations, filed a new alibi claim: video games. , specifically "Madden,quot;.

Patrick Patel told the New York Post on Tuesday that the Giants cornerback came to the party armed only with a game console, controllers, and a charger, and not his weapon, for which he has a permit.

MORE: Ed Oliver de Bills arrested, charged with DWI, illegally carrying a gun

"Away from a person going somewhere with an alleged intention to steal from someone, an armed robbery, to go there and connect their game & # 39; Madden & # 39 ;, play the game for more than an hour and then leave it there and go home. " he said to the Post.

Hearing Patel say it, Baker "bounced,quot; as soon as he heard a riot in another room in the house where the party was taking place on May 13. He didn't even bother to carry his "Madden,quot; gear with him, Patel added. .

"It has nothing to do with the uproar. He didn't even see it. All he sees is out of the corner of his eye a table that turns and everyone runs, screams and screams. And he's out," Patel told the Post.

%MINIFYHTML2d3050411c1903599c1321eb447af0ed17%

Patel also told the Post that he is working to back up his claim by collecting electronic evidence that Baker logged in and played "Madden,quot; the night of the robbery.

Baker and Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar turned himself in to police in Broward County, Florida, last week after arrest warrants were issued. Baker and Dunbar were charged with four counts of armed robbery. Baker was also charged with four counts of aggravated assault. The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and watches from partygoers.

Witnesses gave affidavits to police identifying Dunbar and Baker as perpetrators along with a third man, but the players' attorneys strongly challenge the veracity of those statements.

Baker was released from the county jail on Sunday after posting bail of $ 200,000. Another of his attorneys, Bradford Cohen, filed a written declaration of innocence on Monday.

Baker could be sentenced to 15 years on each of the armed robbery charges if convicted, the Post noted.