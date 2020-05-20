Daytime Emmys 2020 will air on CBS in June; Nominations will arrive on Thursday – Up News Info

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on CBS as a two-hour live show on Friday, June 26, with the award show returning for primetime broadcast for the first time since 2011. The ceremony, to be held from 8-10 PM ET / PT will air as a virtual event after organizers of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences were forced to cancel their recently expanded and planned three-night 2020 edition in Pasadena due to at the close of COVID-19.

Nominations will be announced Thursday on CBS The conversation and on ETOnline.com.

This year will mark the fourteenth time that CBS aired the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network. The ceremony has been broadcast on online platforms since 2015, when it aired on Pop TV.

"Daytime Emmy's are coming home," said NATAS President and CEO Adam Sharp. "For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that has never been more important. We are delighted to join CBS to celebrate the programs and professionals that never cease to brighten our day."

This year NATAS received 2,700 submissions to compete in its 100 categories honoring individuals and programs broadcast between 2 AM and 6 PM, as well as some digital and syndicated programming. The organization's entry Up News Info for the 2020 awards was January 15, before the first coronavirus spikes eventually turned into a global pandemic, forcing a global shutdown.

The June 26 television broadcast on CBS will showcase the top Daytime Emmy categories, with winners and special guests appearing from home. Additional categories will be announced at the same time on Twitter, while others will be presented at a separate ceremony in July.

The show will be produced by NATAS and Associated Television International, which produced the 2009 Daytime Emmys on CW, as well as the latest CBS broadcasts of the event in 2010 and 2011.

"In these difficult times, the day has been a major influence in staying connected to your audience, entertaining them and keeping them informed," said ATI executive producer and director David McKenzie. “We are honored to be a part of this. We are also excited about the challenge of presenting a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television. ”

Meanwhile, CBS, which announced its fall primetime line on Tuesday, as well as other outlets, has been searching for new content amid production shutdown.

"As the leader in Daytime, we are thrilled to be hosting the Daytime Emmy Awards again," said Jack Sussman, EVP Specials, Music and Live Events on CBS. "Daytime television has kept viewers entertained and entertained for many years, so we are proud to celebrate the best of the genre here on CBS."

NATAS has been busy during the shutdown, working to turn its other Emmy shows, including Sports, News & Documentaries, and Technology & Engineering events into virtual ceremonies. He held his regional NY Emmy Awards on April 25 in a broadcast capacity, which acted in part as a test for the other shows on the cycle.