Dallas police investigate after death of man in Jamaica Street front yard – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating after finding a 35-year-old man killed by a gunshot wound in the front yard of a house on Jamaica Street.

They found the victim, Charles Johnson, on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and declared him deceased.

%MINIFYHTML0af57b4b87e51d7b5658ab0c6f177e5617%%MINIFYHTML0af57b4b87e51d7b5658ab0c6f177e5618%

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Det. Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3605 or [email protected]. (Please see case # 089238-2020.)

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $ 5,000 for requested information leading to the arrest and prosecution for this felony and other felonies.

Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.