Cynthia Bailey gives fans a morning motivation – Watch the video

Cynthia Bailey has just offered her fans a motivating video on her social media account. Check out what he had to say to his IG fans below.

Re #Repost @theresilientmum Good morning Queens. This is your morning motivation to remember that you are 100% that Queen and that you are also an amazing Mother! Be cool and never forget how valuable you are. Have a wonderful day today. "#Theresilientmum @netflix #netflix," Cynthia captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Cynthia is one of the housewives who posts positive and encouraging words. Thanks, "and a commenter posted this message:" I'm a guy, but I found it quite motivating. "

Another fan said: Eres You are a beautiful inspiration! Beautiful inside and out "and someone else posted:" Thank you very much for the beautiful message. I want to say the same as you and may God bless you and keep you and your family safe. "

A follower wrote, "Cynthia, this was amazing and very necessary for me today," and another commenter said, "Yes, Cynthia!" You are so beautiful, positive and prosperous! "

Someone else posted this: & # 39; Thank you so much, Ms. Bailey, I REALLY need that word of ANIMATION & # 39 ;, and another fan also criticized Cynthia: & # 39; SO SO❤️his Spirit, his ENERGY, the Positivity that The message gives you your sending … Thank you for FEEDING ME and CAN REMIND ME of STRENGTH, POSITIVE AND BEAUTIFUL inside and out YOU … thank you.

In other recent news, Cynthia had a brief interview with Up News Info online, and addressed many juicy topics related to RHOA.

Cynthia also made sure to update her fans at her upcoming wedding recently.

Most Cynthia fans mentioned Kenya Moore and warned Cynthia, telling her to keep an eye on her regarding Kenya. For example, someone said ‘Cynthia, you have to stop with the Kenya thing! It hurts me to see how she treats you with indifference! "

