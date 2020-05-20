Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Millions evacuate in Bangladesh and India

The cyclone weakens after setting a regional record.
Cyclone Amphan recorded winds of 165 miles per hour on Monday, making it the strongest cyclone ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal. By Tuesday, a phenomenon called vertical wind shear, the displacement of winds with altitude, had disrupted the storm's rotational structure, weakening it.
By early Wednesday, Amphan had sustained 115 mph winds, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, operated by the United States Navy. That wind speed would still make it the equivalent of a major hurricane, a Category 3 storm, in the United States. The wind shear was expected to weaken it further before making landfall.
Initially Amphan became powerful because the waters it passed over were extremely hot, up to 88 degrees in parts of the Indian Ocean. Warmer water provides more energy to fuel such spinning storms.
As a result of climate change, ocean temperatures are increasing, but other factors, including natural variability, may play a role. While it is not possible to say whether any specific storms like Amphan were made more powerful by climate change, scientists have long hoped that tropical storms like this would increase in strength as the world warms up.
That expectation was based on the laws of physics and computer climate models and not on studies of actual storms. But earlier this week, researchers in the United States with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, using observational data, reported that the likelihood of this type of storm surge becoming the equivalent of Category 3 storms had increased by approximately 8 percent per decade since the late 1970s.
What makes a storm a hurricane, a typhoon, or a cyclone? It boils down to location. They all refer to tropical cyclones, low-pressure circular storm systems with winds of over 74 miles per hour that form over warm waters, but Different terms are used in different parts of the world.
The word hurricane is used for tropical cyclones that form in the North Atlantic, the Pacific Northeast, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. Typhoons are storms that develop in the Pacific Northwest and generally threaten Asia.
The international date line serves as a dividing marker for the Pacific Ocean, so when a hurricane crosses it from east to west, it becomes a typhoon, and vice versa.
The same storms in the southern hemisphere are easier to maintain. Storm Amphan is moving over the Bay of Bengal, making it simply a cyclone, the same for storms over the Arabian Sea, which is also found in the northern Indian Ocean. In the southern Indian Ocean and South Pacific, they are "tropical cyclones,quot; or "severe tropical cyclones,quot;.
All of these cyclonic storms act to regulate the general climate, moving thermal energy from the tropics to the poles.
The reports were contributed by Jeffrey Gettleman, Sameer Yasir, Kai Schultz, Henry Fountain, and Jennifer Jett.