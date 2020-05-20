Cyclone Amphan Live Updates: Millions evacuate in Bangladesh and India

The cyclone weakens after setting a regional record.

Cyclone Amphan recorded winds of 165 miles per hour on Monday, making it the strongest cyclone ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal. By Tuesday, a phenomenon called vertical wind shear, the displacement of winds with altitude, had disrupted the storm's rotational structure, weakening it.

Initially Amphan became powerful because the waters it passed over were extremely hot, up to 88 degrees in parts of the Indian Ocean. Warmer water provides more energy to fuel such spinning storms.

The word hurricane is used for tropical cyclones that form in the North Atlantic, the Pacific Northeast, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico. Typhoons are storms that develop in the Pacific Northwest and generally threaten Asia.

The international date line serves as a dividing marker for the Pacific Ocean, so when a hurricane crosses it from east to west, it becomes a typhoon, and vice versa.

The same storms in the southern hemisphere are easier to maintain. Storm Amphan is moving over the Bay of Bengal, making it simply a cyclone, the same for storms over the Arabian Sea, which is also found in the northern Indian Ocean. In the southern Indian Ocean and South Pacific, they are "tropical cyclones,quot; or "severe tropical cyclones,quot;.

All of these cyclonic storms act to regulate the general climate, moving thermal energy from the tropics to the poles.

The reports were contributed by Jeffrey Gettleman, Sameer Yasir, Kai Schultz, Henry Fountain, and Jennifer Jett.

