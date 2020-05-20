CSU Patrick O & # 39; Brien's QB opens inside Gardner Minshew, playing CU Buffs without fans

Patrick O & # 39; Brien spent two months in quarantine releasing his inner Gardner Minshew. All about her upper lip.

"It just became a kind of 'I can actually do it,'" the Colorado state senior quarterback said with a smile as he greeted reporters in a video conference on Wednesday with a new mustache. “And then I quickly realized that I can do it.

"I am proud of myself because I am actually able to grow some facial hair … I had to do something to bring life to life."

When he didn't design his new look, the caller to the Rams has been throwing and lifting weights near his home in San Juan Capistrano, California, south of Los Angeles. Basically he was trapped at his home during spring break after the spread of the coronavirus interrupted the interstate trip. Looking forward to going back to Fort Collins.

"I've been in California too long," said O & # 39; Brien, the Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer who finished third at the Mountain West Conference last fall in pass efficiency (140.0), fourth in passing yards (2,803) and first in yards per attempted pass (8.3). "I'm ready to go back and play soccer and see the boys."

While O'Brien has been breaking loose at home, Rams linebacker Dequan Jackson has been working in his native Florida. They both told reporters on Wednesday that they plan to return to Fort Collins in June. O & # 39; Brien has not had a chance to connect with his primary target, 6-foot-6-inch-wide Warren Jackson, as spring practice was canceled in early March once COVID-19 concerns closed the CSU campus.

"(Having a little spring practice was) huge, because we were able to execute the schemes that we are putting against each other with pads on and really tackling and all that," said O & # 39; Brien. "So when we get to fall, everyone has an idea of ​​what we're trying to do as a team, what plays we're trying to run and stuff." (I) definitely wanted those additional practices of seven and eight (to end spring) but we will work with whatever we have and when we return we will be ready to go. "

Meanwhile, closer to his hometown, his fellow Mountain West students like Fresno state, San Diego state, and San José state plan to teach primarily online next fall, jeopardizing those institutions in 2020. The Rams are slated to host the state of Fresno on October 3 and visit the state of San Diego on November 7.

"I saw the other day that NBA teams will start opening (in California)," said O & # 39; Brien. “I think eventually California schools will finally play. But if they can't, I think those games will be replaced by a team that can. I don't see California schools holding back other teams that are playing. "

But COVID-19 could prevent universities from allowing fans to attend, even if the games end up playing as scheduled. While having a Rocky Mountain Showdown with CU on September 5 at Canvas Stadium with no fans is better than no Rocky Mountain Showdown at all, O'Brien believes he could cut a lot of juice out of the game.

"I think (without fans) it takes a lot," said O & # 39; Brien. “Fans really make college football what it is, (along with) traditions. So not having them would be terrible. "