Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium will attend the Military Academy

crown Princess elisabeth from Belgium is ready to embark on the next chapter of her life.

According to a statement from the Royal Palace of Belgium, the 18-year-old will begin her training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels this fall, the same school as her father, King PhilipHe attended from 1978 to 1981. His cousin and uncle were also educated at the prestigious academy.

Not only is she following in her father's footsteps, but Princess Elisabeth is also celebrated for her admission as it is a highly competitive application process. To enter, applicants must pass the basic military exam before taking a challenging exam that tests their knowledge of mathematics and written language examinations in French and Dutch. From there, the academy narrows its options to 150 students.

When classes begin in the fall, the Princess, who is next in line for launch, will learn about the four components of the Belgian defense: Army, Air Force, Navy, and Medicine.