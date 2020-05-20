Cowboys Pass Rusher Aldon Smith reinstated by the NFL; Last played in 2015 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Defensive end Aldon Smith has been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, allowing him to join his new team, the Dallas Cowboys, during the offseason, according to multiple reports.

On April 2, the Cowboys took a chance on the then-suspended runner with a $ 2 million, one-year contract and another $ 2 million in incentives.

Smith had been suspended by the NFL since 2015 for violating the league's substance abuse policy while with the Oakland Raiders. He also had legal problems as a player for the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, after about five years, Goodell is reported to have given Smith a chance to play in the league again.

#Cowboys Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Aldon Smith after Smith met with Goodell via video conference Thursday, by me and @MikeGarafolo. Smith has not played since 2015 due to legal issues and suspensions. Now he's back. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2020

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Smith had met with the commissioner during a video conference.

After signing in April, Smith posted a photo on Instagram, saying, "Life is good. I am thankful. I am blessed. I am a cowboy."

With his informed reinstatement, Smith will meet with new Cowboys defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. Tomsula was Smith's position coach for four years in the 49ers.