Cowboys Pass Rusher Aldon Smith reinstated by the NFL; Last played in 2015 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

On April 2, the Cowboys took a chance on the then-suspended runner with a $ 2 million, one-year contract and another $ 2 million in incentives.
Smith had been suspended by the NFL since 2015 for violating the league's substance abuse policy while with the Oakland Raiders. He also had legal problems as a player for the San Francisco 49ers.
Now, after about five years, Goodell is reported to have given Smith a chance to play in the league again.
#Cowboys Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Aldon Smith after Smith met with Goodell via video conference Thursday, by me and @MikeGarafolo. Smith has not played since 2015 due to legal issues and suspensions. Now he's back.
– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2020
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Smith had met with the commissioner during a video conference.
After signing in April, Smith posted a photo on Instagram, saying, "Life is good. I am thankful. I am blessed. I am a cowboy."
With his informed reinstatement, Smith will meet with new Cowboys defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. Tomsula was Smith's position coach for four years in the 49ers.