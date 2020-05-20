covid-19: researchers claim to develop safer way to share ventilators for COVID-19 patients – Latest news

Scientists, including one of Indian descent, have devised a new approach to ventilator sharing among patients, which they believe could be used as a last resort to treat patients with COVID-19 in acute respiratory distress. The researchers, including Shriya Srinivasan of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA. The US noted that as more COVID-19 patients experience acute respiratory distress, there has been much debate about the idea of ​​ventilator sharing.

This involves dividing the air tubes into multiple branches so that two or more patients can connect to the same machine, said Srinivasan, lead author of the research published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Several medical associations have discouraged this practice, saying it poses a risk to patients, due to the difficulty of ensuring that each patient receives the correct amount of air, the researchers said.

Now, a team from MIT and Brigham and Women's Hospital has devised a new approach to split fans, which they believe could address many of these safety concerns.

They have proven effective in laboratory tests, but still caution that it should be used only as a last resort during an emergency, when a patient's life is at stake.

"We hope that this approach, which requires standard components, can help patients in dire need of ventilator assistance," said Giovanni Traverso, assistant professor at MIT.

"We recognize that ventilator sharing is not the standard of care, and interventions like this would only be recommended as a last resort," said Traverso.

Ventilators are machines that help people breathe by delivering oxygen through a tube placed in the mouth or nose. Countries around the world have struggled to get enough fans to handle the Covid-19 outbreak, the researchers said.

The MIT team incorporated flow valves, one for each patient's branch, which allow them to control the amount of air each receives.

"These flow valves allow you to customize the flow to each patient based on their needs," said Srinivasan.

"They also ensure that if a patient improves or deteriorates, quickly or slowly, there is a way to adapt for that," he said.

The setup also includes pressure release valves that can prevent too much air from entering a patient's lungs, as well as safety measures including alarms that are triggered when a patient's air intake changes, the researchers said.

To create their setup, the researchers used parts that are normally available in a hospital.



The parts could also be obtained from hardware stores and sterilized, they said.

A typical ventilator produces enough air pressure to supply six to eight patients at a time, but the research team does not recommend using a ventilator for more than two people, as setup becomes more complicated.

The researchers first tested its configuration using a fan to divide the air flow between a pig and an artificial lung, a machine that simulates the function of the lungs.

By changing the properties of the artificial lung, they could model many of the changing conditions that could occur in patients; They also showed that the fan settings could be adjusted to compensate for them.

The researchers later demonstrated that they could ventilate two animals on one fan and maintain the necessary airflow for both.