Courteney Cox is basically Monica playing Celebrity Escape Room

Monica Geller lives in Courteney Cox! At the exclusive glance of Celebrity escape room, NBC's new special release on Red Nose Day 2020, Cox and his teammates Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott and Ben stiller they're, well, trying to escape the room, and Cox starts yelling at Kudrow, who's in the wrong color, like his iconic friends character.

"I see a little bit of Monica hanging out in Courteney and I like it,quot; Twenty one, Celebrity escape room executive producer and "Game Master,quot; says in exclusive look.

Kudrow was not the only one of the wrong color, Stiller was in his place.

"Happily, this is not an IQ test," Scott, who recently met with his Parks and Recreation The co-stars of a special episode designed to raise funds for Feeding America, says in the special preview. "But we should be ashamed."