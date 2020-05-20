Courteney Cox is basically Monica playing Celebrity Escape Room

Monica Geller lives in Courteney Cox! At the exclusive glance of Celebrity escape room, NBC's new special release on Red Nose Day 2020, Cox and his teammates Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott and Ben stiller they're, well, trying to escape the room, and Cox starts yelling at Kudrow, who's in the wrong color, like his iconic friends character.
"I see a little bit of Monica hanging out in Courteney and I like it,quot; Twenty one, Celebrity escape room executive producer and "Game Master,quot; says in exclusive look.
Kudrow was not the only one of the wrong color, Stiller was in his place.
"Happily, this is not an IQ test," Scott, who recently met with his Parks and Recreation The co-stars of a special episode designed to raise funds for Feeding America, says in the special preview. "But we should be ashamed."
Basically the quartet is tasked with making a life size version of Simon.
Celebrity escape room NBC's Red Nose Day programming block begins on Thursday, May 21. Stiller is also an executive producer on the special featuring Parks and Rec. veteran and two ex friends stars trying to come out of an immersive escape experience. They can only ask Black for three clues. Every room they escape from earns money to be donated to Red Nose Day.
The fun begins Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Red nose day, organized by Mandy moore and Justin Hartley, begins a two-hour programming block to raise funds and raise awareness of child poverty at 9 p.m. that night.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
