Coronavirus summary: what happened today

When a dam breaks out or a fierce storm breaks out, people in distress must evacuate their homes and find shelter, the opposite of staying home and maintaining social distance. So running away from the flood exposes you to the coronavirus, and running away from the coronavirus exposes you to the flood.
Cyclone Amphan, one of the strongest storms in the Indian Ocean in decades, crashed into the east coast of India on Wednesday and threatened Bangladesh. Both countries are densely populated and both are under blockade orders.
More than three million people living in swampy coastal areas of the two nations were evacuated to emergency cyclone shelters. But some of the shelters were only half full, due to the widespread fear of packing in places where the virus could easily spread.
And in Michigan, after two dams on the Tittabawassee River On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer implored residents to evacuate immediately, but also to follow social distancing precautions, which he recognized would not be easy in shelters.
"Going through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable," said the governor. "But we are here, and to the best of our ability, we will sail together."
At a high school in Midland, Michigan, masked volunteers installed cribs and air mattresses six feet away, encouraged people to disinfect their hands every two hours, and frequently cleaned surfaces with disinfectant, The Detroit Free Press reported.
"Everything is so strange right now," an evacuee from school told the newspaper. "I'm just waiting for the meteorite."
New York City Hospitals Enter New Phase
New York City hospitals have seen a Sharp drop in patients with coronavirus and the transition to the next stage in their fight against the outbreak has begun.
Our correspondent Sheri Fink has covered the pandemic from inside the city's hospitals from the beginning. We asked him about the new reality.
What is the biggest change you have seen?
Right now, the big noticeable change is in the emergency rooms. All personnel are covered with protective equipment, filling the emergency room, and there are very few patients.
How have staff members fared emotionally?
Something strange is happening where everyone thanks and applauds, but they are dealing with guilt because they couldn't save everyone. Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff are used to life and death, but they are not used to death on this scale, and they are not used to feeling so helpless.
What are hospitals facing now?
They face a number of challenges. They cannot initiate elective surgeries due to an executive order from the governor that currently prohibits them, and that affects the end result. They are also concerned that people are not going to their clinics, so they face the challenge of convincing the public that it is safe. And they don't know what awaits them either. There are many people who are convinced that there will be a second wave in the fall, or even mini waves. Therefore, they have to prepare for each scenario, while still dealing with the previous ones.
Obstacles in the race for a vaccine
Vaccine manufacturing is very complex, and no company will be able to meet global demand. And along with a vaccine, or better, several, we will also need all the necessary supplies, such as syringes, vials and bandages; A shortage of any one of them could also create a bottleneck.
One thing the European Union hopes won't get in the way: fights over intellectual property rights. The union has proposed a voluntary group to share vaccine patents.
Different routes: Scientists are taking at least Four main approaches to developing a vaccine, some well established (worked for diseases like chickenpox and measles) and others still highly experimental.
Curb enthusiasm: News from a The small but promising human trial for a vaccine developed by a biotech company, Moderna, raised hopes and equity markets this week. But several vaccine experts told the medical news site Stat that it was nearly impossible to evaluate the findings because the company had released too little information.
What you can do
Increase your internet speed. Our Tech Fix columnist explains how to diagnose and, where possible, fix a lousy connection. Tip: If your router is over five years old, you should replace it.
Follow the example of Times journalists. Our reporters, critics, and editors started Google Docs with their quarantine recommendations. Look at the horror movies they are watching, the books they are buying, and the food they are cooking.
Go camping at home. If you have a backyard, pitch a tent, cook smores over a campfire, and enjoy the novelty of sleeping elsewhere, while still having access to your own bathrooms.
What are you doing
We are a family of seven children, and mom sends a writing message every day. It's usually a question or something to ponder, but it's interesting to read all the answers. The indications have ranged from what was your favorite and least favorite food from childhood to what you miss most during your stay at home. We are scattered everywhere, but this helps us stay connected.
– Elise Edwards, Washington, D.C.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.