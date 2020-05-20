Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Matilda Coleman
The floods in central Michigan and the powerful cyclone hitting South Asia show us how the steps we take to protect ourselves from one type of calamity can increase our danger from another.

When a dam breaks out or a fierce storm breaks out, people in distress must evacuate their homes and find shelter, the opposite of staying home and maintaining social distance. So running away from the flood exposes you to the coronavirus, and running away from the coronavirus exposes you to the flood.

More than three million people living in swampy coastal areas of the two nations were evacuated to emergency cyclone shelters. But some of the shelters were only half full, due to the widespread fear of packing in places where the virus could easily spread.

"Going through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable," said the governor. "But we are here, and to the best of our ability, we will sail together."

"Everything is so strange right now," an evacuee from school told the newspaper. "I'm just waiting for the meteorite."

Our correspondent Sheri Fink has covered the pandemic from inside the city's hospitals from the beginning. We asked him about the new reality.

What is the biggest change you have seen?

Right now, the big noticeable change is in the emergency rooms. All personnel are covered with protective equipment, filling the emergency room, and there are very few patients.

How have staff members fared emotionally?

Something strange is happening where everyone thanks and applauds, but they are dealing with guilt because they couldn't save everyone. Doctors, nurses, and hospital staff are used to life and death, but they are not used to death on this scale, and they are not used to feeling so helpless.

What are hospitals facing now?

They face a number of challenges. They cannot initiate elective surgeries due to an executive order from the governor that currently prohibits them, and that affects the end result. They are also concerned that people are not going to their clinics, so they face the challenge of convincing the public that it is safe. And they don't know what awaits them either. There are many people who are convinced that there will be a second wave in the fall, or even mini waves. Therefore, they have to prepare for each scenario, while still dealing with the previous ones.

Vaccine manufacturing is very complex, and no company will be able to meet global demand. And along with a vaccine, or better, several, we will also need all the necessary supplies, such as syringes, vials and bandages; A shortage of any one of them could also create a bottleneck.

One thing the European Union hopes won't get in the way: fights over intellectual property rights. The union has proposed a voluntary group to share vaccine patents.

