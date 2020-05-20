Controller professionals dominate Fortnite PC with "overloaded,quot; target support

Shooter developers have long struggled to balance competitive online games between players using a hand controller and those using a mouse and keyboard setup. Fortnite it's no exception, and developer Epic has a long history of trying to solve the problem.

Lately, Epic has been adjusting the balance of "marksmanship assist,quot; that helps players who use analog sticks for their opponents with something like the precision and speed of a mouse (which doesn't receive in-game aiming assistance). Now, however, higher level PC Fortnite players increasingly complain about aiming assistance which is too good, putting keyboard and mouse players at a disadvantage compared to those who connect a controller to their PC.

The situation has gotten so bad that ultra-popular streamer Tyler "Ninja,quot; Blevins, who made a name for himself by playing Fortnitehe said during a recent League of Legends stream, "I have not legitimately played Fortnite in a long time. At the moment it is not in good condition on the PC … I just want the driver target to help on the balanced PC. "

How do we get here?

While most people probably associate the controller target's help with console players, the situation professionals are complaining about is those who connect a controller to the PC version of the game. There, players long ago noted that the quality of target assistance was tied to the game's refresh rate. More frames per second in the game engine meant more helpful assistance, to the point where serious gamers were investing in 240Hz monitors to improve their aim assist increases.

"Your input is literally not dragging it the same distance (at different frame rates)," said the Upshall player at this demonstration of the effect since January 2019.

While keyboard and mouse gamers generally dominated the competitive scene for most of 2019, there were signs of change throughout the year. Fifteen-year-old Jaden "Wolfiez,quot; Ashman earned a share of second place while using a controller in a Fortnite World Cup tournament in July. And in December, high-profile controller gamer UnknownArmy won the Fortnite Champion Series two seasons in a row on the highly competitive NA-East server.

"Get Controlling Players Out of PC DIGA Tournaments," Faze Clan Pro Player Timothy "Bizzle,quot; Miller tweeted last November.

Not enough nerfs?

As we enter 2020, Epic has shown that it doesn't ignore such concerns. In March, it was finally removed FortniteThe "Legacy,quot; aim assist option, which had allowed controlling players to continuously press a shoulder button to continually adjust their aim at a nearby target (a method mockingly known as "left-firing spam,quot;).

Then in late April, another update target assist changed to "make 240Hz (target assist) act like 60Hz (target assist)", as Epic put it in the patch notes. "Investigations and tests are ongoing regarding target assistance, and your comments are appreciated."

But that change may have made the problem worse, according to some players. "This almost seems easier to me than before," popular Fortnite Serpentine Cole Rodey said immediately after the change. The old "magnet,quot; aiming assistant held controlling players because it made headshots difficult, "Rodey said, while the new update,quot; would really reward people with good marksmanship. "

"I feel like mouse and keyboard players are still not going to be happy, because there is still a lot of helpful aiming," Rodey continued. "It's not as sticky and magnetic as it was before, but yes, you still feel this at 100%."

Mouse and keyboard players were not happy. "There is a reason why all these professional controller players playing on the PC … get all the benefits of a computer, get all the benefits of a 240Hz monitor, they say 'It's not broken'. # 39 ; "Blevins said in early May. "Because if I was 16 years old and I was having a huge advantage when I was shooting someone with a controller on the PC, I wouldn't want to be nervous either." Don't take that shit from me! & # 39; "

This week, Blevins tracing with a direct appeal to controlling players to push for change themselves. "It will depend on the credible, more competitive controlling players who have a lot of influence to speak up and be honest if everyone as a unit wants it to be more balanced," he said. "If we get people to talk like that and be honest about it, I think we can actually get a nerf and an (opportunity) to make it more balanced and healthy."

"The goal is like super OP,quot;

Some high-level controlling players have recognized that the situation is unsustainable. "The PC controller with Linear (aiming assistance) is too strong at the moment," said popular controller player Aydan Conrad. tweeted this week. "I think there should be a serious review around the linear and they should start to focus on the mechanics that will make (a) controller similar to (mouse and keyboard)."

On the other hand, some high-profile keyboard and mouse players have given up on their preferred method of control for a competitive advantage. NRG player Shane "EpikWhale,quot; Cotton said this week that he felt he needed to learn how to play with the controller "so I can use it when I need to get good AR rays on people … the goal is like super OP (mastered)."

Cotton made use of that dominated controller with the goal of winning the most recent round of the FNCS Invitational on a server that was "dominated,quot; by the controller's players, according to the Fortnite Intel report.

Other high-profile players have followed Blevins' lead and started to drift away from the competition. Fortnite. "Aim ruined help Fortnite for gamers (mouse and keyboard), "professional streamer and longtime marksmanship assist critic Turner,quot; Tfue "Tenney tweeted this week. "It seems we need to find a new unfortunate game."

"After not playing Fortnite I feel so much happier for one day, "Tenney said in a tracing days after. "No, I didn't quit FortniteI just think the game is a super unfair ATM and I wanted to take a break. " additional.

Epic, meanwhile, said in an update sent to streamers last night that more tweaks will be made to the PC controller next week. "Controller tuning, tuning and research continue," the company wrote. "We have some changes and next steps, but we don't want to launch just before the FNCS Invitational Finals (which begin on May 23)."

We hope that those future changes will restore the high-level competitive balance. Fortnite The players are searching. Otherwise, we can see more players like Tenney, who said his first War zone stream went crazy "this week.