Connecticut soldier reassigned after video shows profanity

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut state agent was temporarily reassigned after an online video appeared showing he reprimanded a driver in an outrage-fueled outburst that ridiculed the general public and expressed how he can't wait to retreat.

The driver also accused the soldier of threatening to throw him off a bridge, but that could not be verified on video because both men were out of the car and the soldier was almost inaudible due to traffic noise.

State Police Commander Col. Stavros Mellekas announced Tuesday that the soldier has been placed in paid administrative service, without contact with the public, pending an internal affairs investigation.

Mellekas did not name the soldier, but the video shows his identification tag, which identifies him as Matthew Spina. An email seeking comment was sent to Spina on Tuesday. Andrew Matthews, executive director of the Connecticut State Police Union, said the union does not comment on pending internal affairs investigations.

Mellekas called the soldier's behavior "disturbing,quot; and not reflective of state police personnel.

"We maintain our soldiers at a high level and the behavior shown in the video does not reflect the values ​​of Commissioner (James) Rovella or my administration," Mellekas said in a statement.

The unidentified driver posted the video on YouTube. He wrote that he was detained by Spina on Monday at Interstate 95 Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven, after "rejecting,quot; Spina for "driving erratically," not knowing that Spina was a state police officer.

The video shows that Spina was not wearing a mask or gloves amid the coronavirus pandemic. He recorded the following interaction:

Spina approaches the passenger door window, and the driver asks Spina why she was following another driver and accelerating. Spina says she was running the license plate and asks the driver why he was accelerating. The driver says he was "only 60 years old,quot; and Spina explains that the speed limit is 40.

After reprimanding the driver for questioning his actions before the traffic stop, Spina says: “Unbelievable. It just never (expletive) ends in this job (expletive). I am 14 months old (to retire). I can't wait (expletives) to finish. "

Spina then says that the state police do not have enough personnel.

"There's a hint (expletive) for the public: what a bunch of (expletive) you are," he says.

Spin takes a plastic ashtray out of the driver's car, throws it on the ground, and steps on it. He then heads to the front of the car where the driver is handcuffed. This is when the driver said Spina threatened to throw him off the bridge if he ever saw him again.

That part was inaudible. Spina then says, "Do you think I'm joking? Never come back (expletive) with me again." The encounter ends with Spina walking back to her vehicle without quoting the driver, and the driver asks her to be safe.

Mellekas said the soldiers, like everyone else, are under stress due to the pandemic.

"For our soldiers, they are dealing with the impact on their personal lives along with the stressors of the workplace on the front line," said Mellekas. "While not an excuse, we are sensitive to this and we also refer the agent to our employee assistance program."