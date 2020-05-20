Concert goers still struggle to get reimbursed for postponed and rescheduled events – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Although concerts and other major events are still months away from returning, according to Governor Newsom, people who have purchased tickets for postponed and rescheduled events are having difficulty receiving refunds.

High school principal Veronica Brown is a big fan of Janet Jackson. When he heard that the singer's world tour was coming to the Staples Center this August, he bought four tickets.

Brown bought the tickets, totaling more than $ 1,800, the day they went on sale in February.

"I'm finishing chemotherapy on July 29, and that was my way of celebrating, going to the Janet Jackson concert," said Brown.

When the pandemic hit, Newsom announced that concerts would probably not be held before 2021.

In April, Brown tried to contact TicketCenter.com, the website where he purchased the tickets, but received no response.

"I said it's fine, they will surely give us our money back, and I would call and call and call and then I would start sending emails, with no response," Brown said.

Carlvette McIver bought four tickets to see Paw Patrol Live in May with her sister's biological children who had recently been adopted out of foster care.

Instead of offering a refund, AXS, the company from which he purchased the tickets, sent him an email informing him that the program had been rescheduled for March 2021.

“Tickets were $ 100 each and I bought six tickets. I clearly explained my position to him, that he was self-employed and that he needed the cash, ”McIver said.

In that same email they told him that if he no longer wanted the tickets, he could try to resell them.

"What consumers should do, given the unprecedented number of cancellations we have seen, is return their money," said John Breyault of the National League of Consumers, one of many consumer groups pressing for companies to Ticket sales reimburse consumers during the pandemic.

"Basically, these companies are asking consumers to give them a long-term, interest-free loan, with the expectation that the service will be provided at some point in the future," Breyault said.

Ticket giant Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation recently updated their policy after receiving a backlash from consumers.

For canceled shows, refunds will be processed automatically. For rescheduled and postponed shows, ticket holders will have 30 days to request a refund.

McIver said he later received another email from AXS saying he could file a refund request.

Ticket Center did not immediately respond to comment.