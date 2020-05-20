Comcast Raises $ 4 Billion in Bond Sales to Refinance Outstanding Debt – Up News Info

Media giant Comcast is selling $ 4 billion worth of notes and will use the procedure to pay off existing debt. The company revealed the plans in a couple of filings with the SEC on Wednesday.

NBCUniversal's parent company is offering three tranches of notes for, respectively, $ 1.5 billion, $ 1.7 billion and $ 800 million. He said he "intends to use the net proceeds of the offers entirely for the refinancing of the outstanding debt." That includes paying the notes maturing in January 2022 for $ 700 million, the notes maturing in August 2046 for $ 1.43 billion and "some of your other debt securities with short-term maturities."

Entertainment companies have been raising cash at breakneck rates in recent months to provide a cushion as their businesses are hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. To that end, Comcast raised $ 4 billion at the end of March. With low interest rates, several companies have recently indicated that they will use, or can use, the proceeds of debt sales to refinance, on more attractive terms. In this case, Comcast is putting the entire package into prepayment of the existing debt.