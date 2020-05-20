Colorado lawmakers cut $ 493 million from higher education, but federal aid to coronavirus will soften blow – Up News Info

By Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado

The Colorado Joint Budget Committee slashed $ 493 million from next year's higher education budget, a massive cut of 58% from this year's funding levels by lawmakers trying to fill the $ 3.3k revenue gap millions of the state.

However, the impact of Tuesday's budget committee decision will be softened by Monday night's executive order from Governor Jared Polis granting $ 450 million in federal CARES money to state public colleges and universities for a comprehensive list of uses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

With federal money and state cuts, higher education institutions will face a reduction of about 5% next year in the amount they will have available to them, said Henry Sobanet, chief financial officer of the State University System of Colorado.

The threat of declining enrollment poses another formidable challenge, possibly involving permits, cuts to academic programs, and postponement of construction projects.

"I think (the federal money) eliminates the really scary scenarios," Sobanet said, adding that the biggest problem remains uncertainty in enrollment. More than a third of the state's higher education income comes from tuition.

Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit news organization covering education topics. For more information, visit co.chalkbeat.org.