Civil Air Patrol Using Flights to Aid the Pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The Covid-19 response is taking place in the skies with the Civil Air Patrol.

"I didn't realize we could help in such a big way during a pandemic," said Harley Jones, lieutenant colonel cadet for the Civil Air Patrol.

The United States Air Force Auxiliary is spreading its wings. and put boots on the ground to respond to the crisis in Michigan.

"To date, as of this morning, we have had over 10,000 man hours of umm support on a variety of missions," said Col. Leo Burke, Director of the Michigan Civil Air / National Security Patrol.

The Civil Air Patrol is using its aviation skills to aid in the pandemic by transporting Covid-19 test kits across the state.

"We are primarily delivering new test kits to the Upper Peninsula and then, a couple of days later, we retrieved them and took them to the general test centers in the Lansing area, where they have the ability to test them all," he said. Burke.

CAP is known for its ability to fly, but the tasks were carried out beyond the skies.

The members also operated a local field hospital for Covid-19 patients.

“I and another cadet went to the TCF Center to help with a lot of administrative work. We help with demobilization. We were doing a lot of cleaning and then we did a lot of resupply, ”Jones said.

“We stepped forward and began to do what we could do to support the mission. Whether it is flight test kits or the personnel we had at TCF at the Regional Service Center. The response was so great and so successful, "said Burke.

